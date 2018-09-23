College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|South Florida
|1
|0
|20
|13
|4
|0
|128
|84
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|3
|0
|150
|53
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|144
|54
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|69
|East Carolina
|0
|1
|13
|20
|1
|2
|77
|67
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|3
|101
|218
|West Division
|SMU
|1
|0
|31
|30
|1
|3
|86
|163
|Navy
|1
|1
|52
|52
|2
|2
|144
|132
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|209
|122
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|89
|120
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|3
|1
|198
|93
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Clemson
|1
|0
|49
|21
|4
|0
|163
|61
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|4
|0
|198
|80
|Boston College
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|1
|171
|99
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|102
|40
|Louisville
|0
|1
|3
|27
|2
|2
|68
|102
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|2
|135
|134
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|2
|2
|83
|99
|Coastal Division
|Virginia
|1
|0
|27
|3
|3
|1
|130
|67
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|1
|121
|69
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|38
|35
|1
|2
|74
|100
|Pittsburgh
|1
|1
|59
|57
|2
|2
|98
|115
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|150
|61
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|174
|74
|Georgia Tech
|0
|2
|40
|73
|1
|3
|119
|122
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|4
|0
|177
|83
|West Virginia
|1
|0
|35
|6
|3
|0
|127
|37
|Baylor
|1
|0
|26
|7
|3
|1
|145
|94
|Texas
|1
|0
|31
|16
|3
|1
|125
|85
|Texas Tech
|1
|0
|41
|17
|3
|1
|208
|113
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|1
|17
|41
|3
|1
|174
|92
|Kansas
|0
|1
|7
|26
|2
|2
|116
|73
|Kansas St.
|0
|1
|6
|35
|2
|2
|84
|107
|TCU
|0
|1
|16
|31
|2
|2
|141
|90
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|1
|2
|56
|63
