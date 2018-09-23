College Football Standings

American Athletic Conference East Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA South Florida 1 0 20 13 4 0 128 84 UCF 1 0 56 17 3 0 150 53 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 4 0 144 54 Temple 0 0 0 0 1 2 81 69 East Carolina 0 1 13 20 1 2 77 67 UConn 0 1 17 56 1 3 101 218 West Division SMU 1 0 31 30 1 3 86 163 Navy 1 1 52 52 2 2 144 132 Houston 0 0 0 0 3 1 209 122 Tulsa 0 0 0 0 1 2 79 84 Tulane 0 0 0 0 1 3 89 120 Memphis 0 1 21 22 3 1 198 93

Atlantic Coast Conference Atlantic Division Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Clemson 1 0 49 21 4 0 163 61 Syracuse 1 0 30 7 4 0 198 80 Boston College 1 0 41 34 3 1 171 99 NC State 0 0 0 0 3 0 102 40 Louisville 0 1 3 27 2 2 68 102 Wake Forest 0 1 34 41 2 2 135 134 Florida St. 0 2 10 54 2 2 83 99 Coastal Division Virginia 1 0 27 3 3 1 130 67 Virginia Tech 1 0 24 3 2 1 121 69 North Carolina 1 0 38 35 1 2 74 100 Pittsburgh 1 1 59 57 2 2 98 115 Duke 0 0 0 0 4 0 150 61 Miami 0 0 0 0 3 1 174 74 Georgia Tech 0 2 40 73 1 3 119 122

Big 12 Conference Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Oklahoma 1 0 37 27 4 0 177 83 West Virginia 1 0 35 6 3 0 127 37 Baylor 1 0 26 7 3 1 145 94 Texas 1 0 31 16 3 1 125 85 Texas Tech 1 0 41 17 3 1 208 113 Oklahoma St. 0 1 17 41 3 1 174 92 Kansas 0 1 7 26 2 2 116 73 Kansas St. 0 1 6 35 2 2 84 107 TCU 0 1 16 31 2 2 141 90 Iowa St. 0 1 27 37 1 2 56 63

