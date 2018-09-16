College Football Standings

|American Athletic Conference
|East Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UCF
|1
|0
|56
|17
|2
|0
|94
|17
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|110
|24
|South Florida
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|108
|71
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|64
|47
|Temple
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|81
|69
|UConn
|0
|1
|17
|56
|1
|2
|80
|167
|West Division
|Navy
|1
|0
|22
|21
|2
|1
|114
|101
|Houston
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|139
|108
|Tulane
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|83
|71
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|79
|84
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|55
|133
|Memphis
|0
|1
|21
|22
|2
|1
|146
|58
___
|Atlantic Coast Conference
|Atlantic Division
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Boston College
|1
|0
|41
|34
|3
|0
|158
|69
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|30
|7
|3
|0
|147
|59
|Clemson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|114
|40
|NC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|65
|20
|Louisville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|65
|75
|Wake Forest
|0
|1
|34
|41
|2
|1
|108
|78
|Florida St.
|0
|2
|10
|54
|1
|2
|46
|80
|Coastal Division
|Virginia Tech
|1
|0
|24
|3
|2
|0
|86
|20
|Pittsburgh
|1
|0
|24
|19
|2
|1
|63
|77
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|95
|48
|Miami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|143
|57
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|103
|64
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|36
|65
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|19
|24
|1
|2
|98
|73
___
|Big 12 Conference
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Oklahoma
|1
|0
|37
|27
|3
|0
|149
|62
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|157
|51
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|92
|31
|Baylor
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|119
|87
|Kansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|109
|47
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|78
|72
|TCU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|125
|59
|Texas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|94
|69
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|167
|96
|Iowa St.
|0
|1
|27
|37
|0
|2
|30
|50
MORE
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.