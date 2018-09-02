Listen Live Sports

Colts claim 2 players off waivers, add 5 to practice squad

September 2, 2018 7:20 pm
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have brought back five players to the practice squad and claimed two players off waivers.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox, receivers Reece Fountain and Steve Ishmael, quarterback Phillip Walker and cornerback D.J. White all were re-signed after being released Saturday.

Fountain was a fifth-round draft pick in the spring and was the only player of the 11 selected by the Colts not to make the 53-player active roster.

Indy also added safety Corey Moore and defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad to the active squad after acquiring them off waivers. To make room, the Colts waived cornerback Lenzy Pipkins and defensive end Ryan Delaire.

Pipkins was acquired in a trade with Green Bay last week.

Indy still has five practice squad spots open.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

