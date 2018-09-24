Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colts lose Haeg for multiple weeks with ankle injury

September 24, 2018 4:30 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich says right tackle will miss a couple of weeks with an injured ankle.

Haeg was hurt during the first half of Sunday’s loss at Philadelphia.

He started the season opener at left tackle in place of the injured Anthony Castonzo before moving to right tackle for the last two games.

Castonzo has missed all three games with an injured hamstring.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Reich is not yet sure whether Castonzo, running back Marlon Mack or tight end Jack Doyle will return to practice Wednesday. Mack sat out Sunday with foot and hamstring injuries. Doyle missed the game with a hip injury.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 IANS 2018 Washington, DC Information...
10|3 Digital Transformation Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

San Francisco Fleet Week gives public chance to meet Navy, Marine and Coast Guard members

Today in History

1863: Lincoln establishes Thanksgiving holiday