Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
Cook, Dayton don’t miss a beat to down Robert Morris 49-28

September 1, 2018 4:18 pm
 
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Backup Jack Cook threw two touchdowns and Dayton defeated Robert Morris 49-28 in the season opener for both teams Saturday.

Starter Alex Jeske was in a groove before getting hurt and completed six of seven passes for 82 yards and a score before leaving. Jeske got hurt after being tackled on a 4-yard run to put the ball at the Robert Morris 5-yard line. Richie Warfield took the handoff from Cook and carried it in for the score to make it 21-7 and Robert Morris never threatened. Warfield scored twice on the ground and once through the air.

Tucker Yinger started the scoring with a 44-yard run to put the Flyers up 7-0. The Colonials tied it on their first drive when Jimmy Walker threw 15 yards to Matthew Gonzalez. Jeske then led Dayton on a 7-play, 61-yard drive that ended with his 31-yard scoring pass to Adam Trautman to make it 14-7.

Yinger had 11 carries for 139 yards and the Flyers had 272 yards on the ground. Walker threw for 219 yards and two scores for Robert Morris.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

