Court overturns Missouri football player’s sodomy conviction

September 12, 2018 9:58 am
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Missouri Supreme Court has overturned the sodomy conviction of a former football player from a private Christian school in suburban St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the court ruled Tuesday that a prosecutor and judge made mistakes in the case against Maverick Holmsley, who was sentenced to five years in prison for the 2016 conviction. The decision sends the case back to St. Louis County Circuit Court for retrial.

Holmsley, who is now 22, was among five players from Principia School accused of pulling sleeping teammates from their beds and sexually assaulting them with objects that included pencils during a sports camp.

The four other former Principia students charged in the case reached plea deals for short stints behind bars and avoided joining Missouri’s sex offender registry.

