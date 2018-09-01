Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers arrested, still makes final cut

September 1, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was arrested on a charge of marijuana possession with his roster spot already in question, but survived the club’s final cuts anyway.

Police in the Dallas suburb of Frisco said the former Baylor basketball player was arrested Friday night for possession of less than 2 ounces of marijuana. Gathers was released on bond Saturday morning.

Gathers hadn’t played football since middle school when the Cowboys drafted him in 2016. He showed promise in the preseason last year before a concussion sustained near the end of training camp sidelined him for the season.

The 24-year-old Gathers made the 53-player roster when the Cowboys made the unusual move of keeping four tight ends.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Attorneys for Gathers say their client “apologizes to his teammates and the Cowboys organization for any distraction his arrest may cause as the team prepares to start the season.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Mattis departs Kabul aboard CH-47 Chinook

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US