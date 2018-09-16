Coyotes-Golden Knights Sum

Arizona 2 0 0—2 Vegas 4 2 1—7

First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault (Nosek), 0:16. 2, Vegas, Bischoff (Glass, Pacioretty), 4:00. 3, Arizona, Oesterle (Hinostroza), 5:58. 4, Vegas, Pacioretty (Hunt, Hague), 8:39 (pp). 5, Vegas, Karlsson (Nosek, Brannstrom), 13:32 (pp). 6, Arizona, Gross, 19:19.

Second Period_7, Vegas, Marchessault (Karlsson, Nosek), 0:41. 8, Vegas, Hague (Glass, Hunt), 19:22 (pp).

Third Period_9, Vegas, Brannstrom (Miller, Tynan), 15:34 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Arizona 13-5-9_27. Vegas 15-12-4_31.

Power-play opportunities_Arizona 0 of 2; Vegas 4 of 6.

Goalies_Arizona, Hill 0-0-0 (4 shots-3 saves), Kuemper 0-0-0 (27-21). Vegas, Ferguson 0-0-0 (27-25).

A_17,567 (17,367). T_2:23.

Referees_Reid Anderson, Jake Brenk. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Bevan Mills.

