Crawford scores 3 times in Duquesne’s 45-0 win

September 1, 2018 5:30 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nehari Crawford caught two touchdown passes and returned a punt for another score and Duquesne defeated Division-II Lock Haven 45-0 on Saturday.

The Dukes scored first on A.J. Hines’ 28-yard run before Daniel Parr threw 44 yards to Crawford for a TD midway through the first quarter. Crawford scored on a 44-yard punt return early in the second quarter and the Dukes added two more touchdowns — a 1-yard run by Lucas D’Orazio and Stew Allen’s 9-yard reception — to lead 35-0 at halftime.

Crawford, with four catches for 104 yards in the first half, made one more catch in the third quarter, a 36-yard score from Brett Brumbaugh. Parr was 10-of-15 passing for 197 yards and two TDs with the Dukes rolling up 460 yards offense while holding the Bald Eagles to 195.

Lock Haven lost two fumbles and was intercepted twice.

Duquesne (1-1), which lost at Massachusetts last week, has won 11 consecutive home openers.

