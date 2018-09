Croatian TV says Liverpool’s Lovren charged with perjury

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatian state TV said Wednesday that Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has been charged with perjury for allegedly giving false testimony about financial deals with a former Dinamo Zagreb director sentenced for embezzlement and tax fraud.

The report said prosecutors in the eastern town of Osijek are accusing Lovren of giving a false statement in court during the corruption trial of former Dinamo director Zdravko Mamic and three others.

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has already been charged in the same case. Mamic was sentenced in June to 6 1/2 years in prison for embezzlement and tax evasion over deals that included the sale of Modric and Lovren.

Lovren is accused of lying about signing documents relating to his 2010 transfer from Dinamo Zagreb to French side Lyon. If found guilty, Lovren could potentially face a prison sentence.

Advertisement

Also Wednesday, Croatian media reported that the public prosecutor’s office is investigating the alleged resale of tickets for the World Cup final against France in Russia.

The N1 television station said prosecutors have asked police in Zagreb to look into the allegations following a complaint from FIFA. It did not provide details about who is suspected of selling the tickets illegally.

The prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

Croatia lost the final 4-2 to France. The result was the biggest ever success for the national team.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.