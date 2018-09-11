Listen Live Sports

Cubs 3, Brewers 0

September 11, 2018 11:12 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Cain cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .311
Yelich rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .313
Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Braun lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .251
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Shaw 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .241
Kratz c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .247
b-Perez ph-ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .261
Arcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .216
c-Pina ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .173
a-Santana ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Cedeno p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Woodruff p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
e-Saladino ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Jennings p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .667
Williams p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Guerra p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Totals 30 0 3 0 2 10
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bryant lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274
Rizzo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Zobrist rf 3 1 0 0 0 1 .312
Baez ss-2b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .293
La Stella 3b 3 1 0 0 0 0 .267
Almora cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .291
Caratini c 3 0 2 2 0 0 .260
Quintana p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Bote ph-3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .245
Happ cf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233
De La Rosa p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Russell ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Totals 27 3 3 2 2 10
Milwaukee 000 000 000—0 3 2
Chicago 020 000 10x—3 3 0

a-flied out for Chacin in the 6th. b-singled for Kratz in the 7th. c-struck out for Arcia in the 7th. d-walked for Wilson in the 7th. e-grounded out for Woodruff in the 8th.

E_Schoop (16), Chacin (3). LOB_Milwaukee 5, Chicago 3. 2B_Caratini (7). RBIs_Caratini 2 (20). SB_Zobrist (3). S_Quintana.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Schoop, Pina 2); Chicago 2 (Happ 2). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; Chicago 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schoop, La Stella.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, L, 14-7 5 1 2 1 1 5 75 3.54
Cedeno 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.45
Woodruff 1 2 1 1 1 2 27 4.33
Jennings 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.18
Williams 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.32
Guerra 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 4.26
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Quintana, W, 13-9 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 7 108 3.97
Wilson, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.94
De La Rosa, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.75
Strop, S, 13-17 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.33

Inherited runners-scored_Wilson 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Cory Blaser; Second, Stu Scheurwater; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:54. A_37,017 (41,649).

