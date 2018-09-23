Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 3B Kris Bryant sidelined by shoulder fatigue

September 23, 2018 1:12 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup because of fatigue in his left shoulder.

The 26-year-old was on the disabled list from July 26 to Sept. 1 with left shoulder inflammation. He missed time earlier in the season with the same issue.

Manager Joe Maddon says Bryant’s shoulder is “a little bit fatigued, not hurting, just fatigued.” Maddon says he wants to be proactive with the 2016 NL MVP.

Bryant went 1 for 5 in Chicago’s 8-3 victory over the crosstown White Sox on Saturday night. He is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in a career-low 96 games this year.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

David Bote started at third Sunday against the White Sox.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|1 Cyber Defense Summit
10|2 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
10|2 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Final piece is added to brand new Navy aircraft carrier

Today in History

1919: President Wilson suffers a stroke