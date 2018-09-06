Cubs 6, Nationals 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|g-Davis ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez 3b-ss
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.295
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.286
|Zobrist rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.313
|Bryant lf-3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Almora cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|1-Gore pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bote 2b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Hendricks p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.056
|a-Schwarber ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.239
|Rosario p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Cishek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|c-Happ ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Russell ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|d-La Stella ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Caratini c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|40
|6
|11
|6
|4
|10
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Miller p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Severino c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.168
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.271
|Harper cf-rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Rendon 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Soto lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.300
|Reynolds 1b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.268
|Difo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Kieboom c
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|e-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Cordero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Strasburg p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Robles ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Totals
|39
|4
|11
|4
|2
|12
|Chicago
|002
|010
|010
|2—6
|11
|1
|Washington
|000
|310
|000
|0—4
|11
|1
a-walked for Hendricks in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Glover in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Russell in the 8th. e-struck out for Kieboom in the 9th. f-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. g-singled for Strop in the 10th.
1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.
E_Baez (12), Rendon (5). LOB_Chicago 11, Washington 8. 2B_Rizzo (25), Almora (24), Bote (8), Rendon (36), Soto (21). HR_Reynolds (13), off Hendricks. RBIs_Rizzo (91), Zobrist 2 (55), Contreras (49), Bote (27), Davis (1), Turner (59), Rendon (68), Reynolds 2 (38). SB_Gore (2). CS_Robles (1). SF_Zobrist. S_Strasburg.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Murphy, Baez, Bryant, Almora 2); Washington 3 (Reynolds, Difo 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Reynolds.
DP_Chicago 1 (Murphy, Russell, Rizzo).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|5
|6
|4
|1
|0
|6
|74
|3.71
|Rosario
|1
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|2.95
|Cishek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|1.99
|Edwards Jr.
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.35
|Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.84
|Strop, W, 5-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.37
|Chavez, S, 4-5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.92
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Strasburg
|5
|2-3
|6
|3
|2
|3
|6
|111
|4.04
|Grace, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2.75
|Glover, H, 3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.48
|Miller, BS, 1-3
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|3.97
|Collins
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.57
|Holland
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.45
|Cordero, L, 1-2
|1
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|5.06
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Wilson 2-0, Grace 1-0, Collins 2-0. HBP_Strasburg (Bryant), Miller (La Stella).
Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_4:00. A_32,070 (41,313).
