Cubs 6, Nationals 4

September 6, 2018 11:18 pm
 
1 min read
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .302
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
g-Davis ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .500
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez 3b-ss 6 1 1 0 0 3 .295
Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 1 0 .286
Zobrist rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .313
Bryant lf-3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .277
Almora cf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .292
Contreras c 4 0 0 1 0 0 .258
1-Gore pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bote 2b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .254
Hendricks p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .056
a-Schwarber ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .239
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Cishek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
c-Happ ph-lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Russell ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .257
d-La Stella ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Caratini c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Totals 40 6 11 6 4 10
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .300
Miller p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Collins p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Zimmerman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Severino c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .168
Turner ss 4 0 1 1 1 3 .271
Harper cf-rf 4 1 0 0 1 1 .248
Rendon 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .297
Soto lf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .300
Reynolds 1b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .268
Difo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .242
Kieboom c 3 1 3 0 0 0 .206
e-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Cordero p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strasburg p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Glover p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Robles ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Totals 39 4 11 4 2 12
Chicago 002 010 010 2—6 11 1
Washington 000 310 000 0—4 11 1

a-walked for Hendricks in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Glover in the 7th. c-struck out for Cishek in the 8th. d-hit by pitch for Russell in the 8th. e-struck out for Kieboom in the 9th. f-grounded out for Holland in the 9th. g-singled for Strop in the 10th.

1-ran for Contreras in the 8th.

E_Baez (12), Rendon (5). LOB_Chicago 11, Washington 8. 2B_Rizzo (25), Almora (24), Bote (8), Rendon (36), Soto (21). HR_Reynolds (13), off Hendricks. RBIs_Rizzo (91), Zobrist 2 (55), Contreras (49), Bote (27), Davis (1), Turner (59), Rendon (68), Reynolds 2 (38). SB_Gore (2). CS_Robles (1). SF_Zobrist. S_Strasburg.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 5 (Murphy, Baez, Bryant, Almora 2); Washington 3 (Reynolds, Difo 2). RISP_Chicago 3 for 11; Washington 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Eaton. GIDP_Reynolds.

DP_Chicago 1 (Murphy, Russell, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 5 6 4 1 0 6 74 3.71
Rosario 1 2-3 3 0 0 0 0 21 2.95
Cishek 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 1.99
Edwards Jr. 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 13 2.35
Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.84
Strop, W, 5-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.37
Chavez, S, 4-5 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.92
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Strasburg 5 2-3 6 3 2 3 6 111 4.04
Grace, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.75
Glover, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.48
Miller, BS, 1-3 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 18 3.97
Collins 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.57
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.45
Cordero, L, 1-2 1 3 2 2 1 2 20 5.06

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 1-0, Wilson 2-0, Grace 1-0, Collins 2-0. HBP_Strasburg (Bryant), Miller (La Stella).

Umpires_Home, Mike Muchlinski; First, Mike Winters; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_4:00. A_32,070 (41,313).

