Cubs 6, White Sox 1

Chicago (N) Chicago (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Mrphy dh 6 1 2 0 Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 Zobrist 2b 6 1 3 0 Y.Sanch 3b 4 0 0 0 J.Baez ss 5 0 1 0 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 Dvidson 1b 4 0 0 0 Almora cf 5 1 2 1 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 1 1 1 W.Cstll c 3 1 2 0 Cntrras c 5 0 1 0 L.Grcia lf 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 2 1 2 2 LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 Ti.Andr ss 3 0 2 1 I.Happ rf-lf 4 0 1 1 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 Totals 42 6 15 6 Totals 31 1 4 1

Chicago (N) 312 000 000—6 Chicago (A) 000 010 000—1

LOB_Chicago (N) 14, Chicago (A) 3. 2B_J.Baez (38), Rizzo (26), Schwarber (14), I.Happ (19), W.Castillo (7), Ti.Anderson (28). HR_Schwarber (26). SB_I.Happ (8), W.Castillo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago (N) Hendricks W,13-11 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 De La Rosa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Chicago (A) Rodon L,6-7 2 1-3 9 6 6 0 3 Bummer 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Burr 2 1 0 0 2 2 Gomez 1 1 0 0 2 1 Vieira 2 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Rodon (Bote). WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

Advertisement

T_3:08. A_39,449 (40,615).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.