Cubs 6, White Sox 1

|Chicago (N)
|Chicago (A)
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Mrphy dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zobrist 2b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|Y.Sanch 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Dvidson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Narvaez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|W.Cstll c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Cntrras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|L.Grcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schwrbr lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|LaMarre lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ti.Andr ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|I.Happ rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|42
|6
|15
|6
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|Chicago (N)
|312
|000
|000—6
|Chicago (A)
|000
|010
|000—1
LOB_Chicago (N) 14, Chicago (A) 3. 2B_J.Baez (38), Rizzo (26), Schwarber (14), I.Happ (19), W.Castillo (7), Ti.Anderson (28). HR_Schwarber (26). SB_I.Happ (8), W.Castillo (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago (N)
|Hendricks W,13-11
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|De La Rosa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Chicago (A)
|Rodon L,6-7
|2
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|0
|3
|Bummer
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Burr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Gomez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Vieira
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Rodon (Bote). WP_Bummer.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:08. A_39,449 (40,615).
