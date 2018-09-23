Cubs 6, White Sox 1

|Chicago (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy dh
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Zobrist 2b
|6
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Baez ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.293
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.277
|Almora cf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Bote 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|Contreras c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Schwarber lf
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.244
|Heyward rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Happ rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.229
|Totals
|42
|6
|15
|6
|4
|9
|Chicago (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Moncada 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Sanchez 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Palka rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Davidson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Narvaez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Castillo c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Garcia lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|LaMarre lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.282
|Anderson ss
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.244
|Engel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Totals
|31
|1
|4
|1
|0
|8
|Chicago (N)
|312
|000
|000—6
|15
|0
|Chicago (A)
|000
|010
|000—1
|4
|0
LOB_Chicago (N) 14, Chicago (A) 3. 2B_Baez (38), Rizzo (26), Schwarber (14), Happ (19), Castillo (7), Anderson (28). HR_Schwarber (26), off Rodon. RBIs_Rizzo (96), Almora (37), Bote (30), Schwarber 2 (60), Happ (44), Anderson (64). SB_Happ (8), Castillo (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 8 (Murphy, Zobrist 3, Rizzo, Almora 2, Contreras); Chicago (A) 2 (Garcia, Engel). RISP_Chicago (N) 3 for 20; Chicago (A) 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_Almora, Rizzo.
|Chicago (N)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks, W, 13-11
|7
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|0
|5
|103
|3.49
|De La Rosa
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.54
|Chicago (A)
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Rodon, L, 6-7
|2
|1-3
|9
|6
|6
|0
|3
|66
|3.61
|Bummer
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|4.55
|Burr
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|3.12
|Gomez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|4.43
|Vieira
|2
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|34
|8.79
Inherited runners-scored_De La Rosa 1-0, Bummer 2-1. HBP_Rodon (Bote). WP_Bummer.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:08. A_39,449 (40,615).
