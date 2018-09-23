Cubs 6, White Sox 1

Chicago (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy dh 6 1 2 0 0 1 .293 Zobrist 2b 6 1 3 0 0 0 .314 Baez ss 5 0 1 0 0 3 .293 Rizzo 1b 4 1 2 1 1 1 .277 Almora cf 5 1 2 1 0 1 .284 Bote 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .237 Contreras c 5 0 1 0 0 2 .254 Schwarber lf 2 1 2 2 2 0 .244 Heyward rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Happ rf-lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .229 Totals 42 6 15 6 4 9

Chicago (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Moncada 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Sanchez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Palka rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .239 Davidson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Narvaez dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Castillo c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .261 Garcia lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .275 LaMarre lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .282 Anderson ss 3 0 2 1 0 0 .244 Engel cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Totals 31 1 4 1 0 8

Chicago (N) 312 000 000—6 15 0 Chicago (A) 000 010 000—1 4 0

LOB_Chicago (N) 14, Chicago (A) 3. 2B_Baez (38), Rizzo (26), Schwarber (14), Happ (19), Castillo (7), Anderson (28). HR_Schwarber (26), off Rodon. RBIs_Rizzo (96), Almora (37), Bote (30), Schwarber 2 (60), Happ (44), Anderson (64). SB_Happ (8), Castillo (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago (N) 8 (Murphy, Zobrist 3, Rizzo, Almora 2, Contreras); Chicago (A) 2 (Garcia, Engel). RISP_Chicago (N) 3 for 20; Chicago (A) 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_Almora, Rizzo.

Chicago (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks, W, 13-11 7 2-3 4 1 1 0 5 103 3.49 De La Rosa 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.54 Chicago (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Rodon, L, 6-7 2 1-3 9 6 6 0 3 66 3.61 Bummer 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 4.55 Burr 2 1 0 0 2 2 30 3.12 Gomez 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 4.43 Vieira 2 3 0 0 0 2 34 8.79

Inherited runners-scored_De La Rosa 1-0, Bummer 2-1. HBP_Rodon (Bote). WP_Bummer.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:08. A_39,449 (40,615).

