Cubs 7, Phillies 1

September 1, 2018 10:03 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .302
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Bote ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .256
Rosario p 0 0 0 0 0 0 1.000
Baez ss-2b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .298
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .277
Zobrist rf-2b-lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .310
Bryant 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .279
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 2 0 1 .239
d-Russell ph-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258
Caratini c 3 1 0 0 1 1 .246
Hendricks p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .058
b-Almora ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Happ cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .236
Totals 37 7 11 6 1 9
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Santana 1b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .225
Hoskins lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .251
Herrera cf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
W.Ramos c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .309
Williams rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .263
Cabrera ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .262
Franco 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .268
Eflin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .108
a-Quinn ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Avilan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Florimon ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .259
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hernandez 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 7
Chicago 202 000 102—7 11 0
Philadelphia 000 100 000—1 6 2

a-grounded out for Eflin in the 5th. b-struck out for Hendricks in the 7th. c-lined out for E.Ramos in the 7th. d-struck out for Schwarber in the 8th. e-doubled for Chavez in the 9th.

E_Cabrera (6), Davis (2). LOB_Chicago 5, Philadelphia 6. 2B_Murphy (12), Zobrist (24), Bryant (22), Bote (6), Santana (24). 3B_Schwarber (2). HR_Happ (14), off E.Ramos. RBIs_Baez (99), Zobrist (51), Schwarber 2 (56), Happ (37), Bote (26), Williams (50). CS_Baez (8). S_Hendricks.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Murphy, Rizzo, Schwarber, Caratini); Philadelphia 2 (Hoskins, Franco). RISP_Chicago 5 for 14; Philadelphia 1 for 6.

Runners moved up_Almora. GIDP_Franco.

DP_Chicago 1 (Bryant, Murphy, Rizzo).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks, W, 11-10 6 6 1 1 2 4 95 3.77
Chavez 2 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.76
Rosario 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.15
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 9-6 5 7 4 3 1 4 74 4.05
Avilan 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.70
E.Ramos 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 2.19
Davis 2 3 2 0 0 2 28 3.81

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_33,040 (43,647).

