Cuiellette, Texas Southern beat Texas-Permian Basin 26-16

September 2, 2018 3:17 am
 
HOUSTON (AP) — Glen Cuiellette was 19-of-33 passing for 235 yards and three touchdowns to help Texas Southern beat Texas-Permian Basin 26-16 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

The opening kickoff was delayed 2½ hours due to severe weather.

UTPB went 57 yards, including a 43-yard run by Marquis Simmons, on the opening drive before stalling out at Texas Southern’s 8 and Matt Zubiate missed a 25-yard field-goal attempts. The Tigers took over and Bobby Hartzog had a 37-yard run before scoring on a 39-yard pass from Cuiellette with 9:34 left in the first quarter.

The Falcons went three-and-out on their ensuing drive and, after a 13-yard punt by UTPB’s Sergio Landeros, Cuiellette hit Tren’Davian Dickson for a 15-yard touchdown to cap a four-play, 40-yard drive. Justin Nichols blocked the PAT attempt and Diameon Brewer returned 98 yards it to make it 13-2.

Aaron Cuevas made a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and, after Bryston Cummings scored on a 2-yard reception late in the third quarter, hit 41-yarder early in the fourth that made it 26-8.

