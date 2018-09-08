Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dauphine romps as Tulane rolls over Nicholl State 42-17

September 8, 2018 11:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Corey Dauphine broke free for two long scoring sprints in the first half and Tulane rolled over Nicholls State 42-17 on Saturday night.

Dauphine, who finished with 152 yards on six carries, rushed for 107 yards and two scores on just two carries in the first half. Dauphine got loose for scores of 38 and 69 yards in successive possessions to give Tulane a 14-3 lead early in the second quarter.

Nicholls, coming off a 26-23 upset of Kansas in overtime last week, closed to 28-17 early in the final quarter after Dontrell Taylor scampered in from 32 yards out. Dauphine answered with a 35-yard rushing TD.

Tulane (1-1), which lost to Wake Forest 23-17 in overtime last week, led wire-to-wire against Nicholls.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Jonathan Banks threw for 190 yards with Darnell Mooney having six catches for 111 yards.

Chase Fourcade threw for 239 yards and a score and rushed for 53 yards for the Colonels (1-1).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone