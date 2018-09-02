Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davidson overcomes weather delay, routs Brevard 34-13

September 2, 2018 12:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) — Wesley Dugger scored on a 67-yard touchdown run on the third play of the game and Davidson scored 34 first-half points and rolled to a 34-13 victory over Division III Brevard on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

The game started late due to weather and was again delayed over an hour with 1:17 remaining before halftime.

Dugger ran up the middle, broke two tackles and ran untouched up the left sideline into the end zone on his first carry. He ran the ball 12 times for 110 yards in the first half and finished with 118 yards rushing on 17 carries. William Wicks added 88 yards rushing on five carries and a 57-yard touchdown run.

Tyler Phelps threw a touchdown pass to Wicks and ran for another score for the Wildcats.

        Insight by VMware: Examine how agencies are transitioning to the cloud in the latest Expert Edition: Federal Cloud Report.

Advertisement

Dalton Cole threw a touchdown pass and Jayveon Love had a touchdown run for Brevard.

____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines fire mortar as part of Syrian operation

Today in History

2001: Jet crashes into Pentagon as part of terrorist attack