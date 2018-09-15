Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis Cup: Hewitt steps in to keep playoff alive for Aussies

September 15, 2018 11:51 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GRAZ, Austria (AP) — Captain Lleyton Hewitt stepped in to help Australia reduce its deficit against Austria to 2-1 in a Davis Cup World Group playoff on Saturday.

Hewitt teamed with John Peers to win the doubles rubber against Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

Former No. 1 Hewitt, who came out of retirement this year to compete on the ATP doubles circuit, had not played in the Davis Cup since 2016.

“It’s a lot of fun. There was a lot of pressure but it’s a great honor any time to play for Australia,” the 37-year-old Hewitt said.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Dominic Thiem and Dennis Novak won the singles on Friday, against Jordan Thompson and Alex de Minaur respectively.

Hewitt was expected to send out U.S. Open quarterfinalist John Millman in one of the decisive singles rubbers on Sunday.

“I haven’t even thought about that, yet. First we had to win this to try to keep the tie alive,” Hewitt said in an on-court interview after the doubles rubber.

Australia is without its best-ranked player, Nick Kyrgios.

The winner of the tie will be seeded for the qualifying round of the revamped Davis Cup in February.

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|23 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailor speaks with media during port call in Guam

Today in History

1789: First US Supreme Court established