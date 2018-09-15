Davis Cup Results

|WORLD GROUP
|Winners to WG final, Nov. 23-25
|Semifinals
|France 3, Spain 0
|At Stade Pierre Mauroy
|Lille, France
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.
Lucas Pouille, France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Julien Benneteau and Nicholas Mahut, France, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (7).<
|Croatia 2, United States 1
|At Sportski centar Visnjik
|Zadar, Croatia
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5).
Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).<
|WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS
|Winners to 2019 World Group
|Argentina 3, Colombia 0
|At Estadio Cerrado Doctor Aldo Cantoni
|San Juan, Argentina
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.
Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Daniel Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Alejandro Gomez and Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 4-6, 6-4.<
|Britain 2, Uzbekistan 1
|At Emirates Arena
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Jurabek Karimov, Uzbekistan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 0-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-2.
Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2, 6-3.<
|Austria 2, Australia 1
|At Messe Congress Graz
|Graz, Austria
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.
Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.
Lleyton Hewitt and John Peers, Australia, def. Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.<
|Sweden 2, Switzerland 1
|At Swiss Tennis Arena
|Biel, Switzerland
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Markus Eriksson, Sweden, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (10), 4-6.
Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Jonathan Mridha, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-3.
Markus Eriksson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Antoine Bellier and Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.<
|Serbia 3, India 0
|At Kraljevo Sports Venue
|Kraljevo, Serbia
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-2.
Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.
Nikola Milojevic and Danilo Petrovic, Serbia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni, India, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4).<
|Canada 2, Netherlands 1
|At Coca-Cola Coliseum
|Toronto
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.
Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.<
|Hungary 2, Czech Republic 1
|At Lurdy Haz
|Budapest, Hungary
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.
Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Gabor Borsos and Peter Nagy, Hungary, def. Roman Jebavy and Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.<
|Japan 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
|At ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
|Osaka, Japan
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (3).
Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.
Ben McLachan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic and Nerman Fatic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<
|ZONAL GROUP I
|Europe/Africa
|First Round Playoffs
|Loser to second-round playoffs
|Ukraine 3, Portugal 1
|At Campa Tennis Club
|Bucha, Ukraine
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.
Denys Molchanov and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).
Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.
Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, vs. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, abandoned.
|Belarus 3, Russia 2
|At Luzhniki Small Sports Arena
|Moscow
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Danil Medvedev, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.
Max Mirnyi and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.
Danil Medvedev, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.
|Americas
|Second Round Playoffs
|Loser to 2019 Group II
|Eduador 4, Barbados 0
|At National Tennis Centre
|St. Michael, Barbados
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Matthew Foster-Eastwick, Barbados, 6-0, 6-1.
Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Darian King, Barbados, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 6-4, 7-6 (0).
Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. Xavier Lawrence, Barbados, 6-0, 6-1.
Matthew Foster-Eastwick, Barbados, vs. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, abandoned.
|Asia/Oceania
|Second Round Playoffs
|Loser to 2019 Group II
|South Korea 3, New Zealand 2
|At Gimcheon Sports Town Tennis Courts
|Gimcheon, South Korea
|Surface: Hard-Indoor
|Singles
Rubin Stratham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 7-6 (10), 6-2.
Lee Duckhee, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, Australia, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2.
Ajeet Rai and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan and Lee Jea Moon, South Korea, 7-5, 6-3.
Lee Duckhee, South Korea, def. Rubin Stratham, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-1.
Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
|ZONAL GROUP II
|Winners to 2019 Group I
|Europe/Africa
|Third Round
|Romania 1, Poland 1
|At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca
|Cluj-Napoca, Romania
|Surface: Clay-Indoor
|Singles
Marius Copil, Romania, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.
Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Adrian Ungur, Romania, 7-6 (3), 7-5.<
|Finland 3, Egypt 2
|At El Gezira Sporting Club
|Cairo
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, 6-3, 6-2.
Henri Kontinen and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Sherif Sabry and Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 6-3, 6-4.
Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, 6-2, 6-4.
Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
|Americas
|Third Round
|Uruguay 2, Mexico 0
|At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club
|Montevideo, Uruguay
|Surface: Clay-Outdoor
|Singles
Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Luis Patino, Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.
Martin Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.<
|Asia/Oceania
|Third Round
|Thailand 1, Lebanon 1
|At The National Tennis Development Center
|Nonthaburi, Thailand
|Surface: Hard-Outdoor
|Singles
Hady Habib, Lebanon, def. Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 5-3 retired.
Benjamin Hassan, Lebanon, def. Palaphoom Kovapitukted, Thailand, 6-3, 6-4.<
