Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Davis Cup Results

September 15, 2018 5:50 pm
 
5 min read
Share       
WORLD GROUP
Winners to WG final, Nov. 23-25
Semifinals
France 3, Spain 0
At Stade Pierre Mauroy
Lille, France
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Benoit Paire, France, def. Pablo Carreno Busta, Spain, 7-5, 6-1, 6-0.

Lucas Pouille, France, def. Roberto Bautista Agut, Spain, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.

Doubles

Julien Benneteau and Nicholas Mahut, France, def. Marcel Granollers and Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-0, 6-4, 7-6 (7).<

Croatia 2, United States 1
At Sportski centar Visnjik
Zadar, Croatia
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Borna Coric, Croatia, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Technology experts explore enabling IT modernization through network and cyber improvements in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-1, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Doubles

Mike Bryan and Ryan Harrison, United States, def. Ivan Dodig and Mate Pavic, Croatia, 7-5, 7-6 (6), 1-6, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5).<

WORLD GROUP PLAYOFFS
Winners to 2019 World Group
Argentina 3, Colombia 0
At Estadio Cerrado Doctor Aldo Cantoni
San Juan, Argentina
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Diego Schwartzman, Argentina, def. Santiago Giraldo, Colombia, 6-3, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-1.

Guido Pella, Argentina, def. Daniel Galan, Colombia, 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Maximo Gonzalez and Horacio Zeballos, Argentina, def. Alejandro Gomez and Cristian Rodriguez, Colombia, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 4-6, 6-4.<

Britain 2, Uzbekistan 1
At Emirates Arena
Glasgow, Scotland
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Daniel Evans, Britain, def. Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.

        On DoD: Why the Army decided traditional white papers, RFIs wouldn’t work for its latest AI challenge

Jurabek Karimov, Uzbekistan, def. Cameron Norrie, Britain, 0-6, 5-7, 7-6 (6), 6-2, 6-2.

Doubles

Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray, Britain, def. Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-2, 6-3.<

Austria 2, Australia 1
At Messe Congress Graz
Graz, Austria
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-1, 6-3, 6-0.

Dennis Novak, Austria, def. Alex de Minaur, Australia, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Lleyton Hewitt and John Peers, Australia, def. Oliver Marach and Jurgen Melzer, Austria, 6-1, 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.<

Sweden 2, Switzerland 1
At Swiss Tennis Arena
Biel, Switzerland
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Markus Eriksson, Sweden, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-3, 6-4, 4-6, 6-7 (10), 4-6.

Henri Laaksonen, Switzerland, def. Jonathan Mridha, Sweden, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 6-3.

Doubles

Markus Eriksson and Robert Lindstedt, Sweden, def. Antoine Bellier and Luca Margaroli, Switzerland, 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.<

Serbia 3, India 0
At Kraljevo Sports Venue
Kraljevo, Serbia
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Ramkumar Ramanathan, India, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (2), 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic, Serbia, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Nikola Milojevic and Danilo Petrovic, Serbia, def. Rohan Bopanna and Saketh Myneni, India, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4).<

Canada 2, Netherlands 1
At Coca-Cola Coliseum
Toronto
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Milos Raonic, Canada, def. Thiemo de Bakker, Netherlands, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Denis Shapovalov, Canada, def. Robin Haase, Netherlands, 3-6, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles

Matwe Middelkoop and Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, def. Daniel Nestor and Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.<

Hungary 2, Czech Republic 1
At Lurdy Haz
Budapest, Hungary
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Zsombor Piros, Hungary, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, def. Mate Valkusz, Hungary, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles

Gabor Borsos and Peter Nagy, Hungary, def. Roman Jebavy and Lukas Rosol, Czech Republic, 3-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.<

Japan 3, Bosnia-Herzegovina 0
At ITC Utsubo Tennis Center
Osaka, Japan
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic, Bosnia-Herzegovina 6-4, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, def. Mirza Basic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles

Ben McLachan and Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, def. Tomislav Brkic and Nerman Fatic, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-2, 6-4, 6-4.<

ZONAL GROUP I
Europe/Africa
First Round Playoffs
Loser to second-round playoffs
Ukraine 3, Portugal 1
At Campa Tennis Club
Bucha, Ukraine
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Denys Molchanov and Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Gastao Elias and Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (5).

Reverse Singles

Sergiy Stakhovsky, Ukraine, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Illya Marchenko, Ukraine, vs. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, abandoned.

Belarus 3, Russia 2
At Luzhniki Small Sports Arena
Moscow
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, def. Danil Medvedev, Russia, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Doubles

Max Mirnyi and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, def. Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev, Russia, 7-5, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-2, 6-4.

Danil Medvedev, Russia, def. Egor Gerasimov, Belarus, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Americas
Second Round Playoffs
Loser to 2019 Group II
Eduador 4, Barbados 0
At National Tennis Centre
St. Michael, Barbados
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Roberto Quiroz, Ecuador, def. Matthew Foster-Eastwick, Barbados, 6-0, 6-1.

Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, def. Darian King, Barbados, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles

Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. Darian King and Haydn Lewis, Barbados, 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Reverse Singles

Diego Hidalgo, Ecuador, def. Xavier Lawrence, Barbados, 6-0, 6-1.

Matthew Foster-Eastwick, Barbados, vs. Emilio Gomez, Ecuador, abandoned.

Asia/Oceania
Second Round Playoffs
Loser to 2019 Group II
South Korea 3, New Zealand 2
At Gimcheon Sports Town Tennis Courts
Gimcheon, South Korea
Surface: Hard-Indoor
Singles

Rubin Stratham, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan, South Korea, 7-6 (10), 6-2.

Lee Duckhee, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, Australia, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2.

Doubles

Ajeet Rai and Artem Sitak, New Zealand, def. Hong Seong-chan and Lee Jea Moon, South Korea, 7-5, 6-3.

Reverse Singles

Lee Duckhee, South Korea, def. Rubin Stratham, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-1.

Lim Yong-kyu, South Korea, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

ZONAL GROUP II
Winners to 2019 Group I
Europe/Africa
Third Round
Romania 1, Poland 1
At Sala Polivalenta Cluj-Napoca
Cluj-Napoca, Romania
Surface: Clay-Indoor
Singles

Marius Copil, Romania, def. Kamil Majchrzak, Poland, 6-2, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, def. Adrian Ungur, Romania, 7-6 (3), 7-5.<

Finland 3, Egypt 2
At El Gezira Sporting Club
Cairo
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Harri Heliovaara, Finland, def. Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles

Henri Kontinen and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, Finland, def. Sherif Sabry and Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, 6-3, 6-4.

Reverse Singles

Mohamed Safwat, Egypt, def. Harri Heliovaara, Finland, 6-2, 6-4.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Karim-Mohamed Maamoun, Egypt, 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.

Americas
Third Round
Uruguay 2, Mexico 0
At Carrasco Lawn Tennis Club
Montevideo, Uruguay
Surface: Clay-Outdoor
Singles

Pablo Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Luis Patino, Mexico, 7-5, 6-2.

Martin Cuevas, Uruguay, def. Lucas Gomez, Mexico, 6-4, 6-3.<

Asia/Oceania
Third Round
Thailand 1, Lebanon 1
At The National Tennis Development Center
Nonthaburi, Thailand
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles

Hady Habib, Lebanon, def. Wishaya Trongcharoenchaikul, Thailand, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 5-3 retired.

Benjamin Hassan, Lebanon, def. Palaphoom Kovapitukted, Thailand, 6-3, 6-4.<

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|25 5th Cyber Operations for National...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Secretary Mattis hosts his Malaysian counterpart at the Pentagon

Today in History

1894: Cleveland pardons Utah polygamus