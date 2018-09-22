Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Defense, special teams help Grambling beat Alabama St. 34-0

September 22, 2018 11:43 pm
 
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Malik Route scored on a punt return, De’Arius Christmas on an interception return, and Devohn Lindsey on a fumble recovery as Grambling State shut out Alabama State 34-0 on Saturday night.

Route’s 79-yard punt return for a touchdown came early in the game, followed by quarterback Aldon Clark’s 11-yard keeper for a touchdown and Christmas’ 66-yard interception return for a score and the Tigers (1-2, 1-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) led 21-0 with 3:24 to go in the first quarter.

Marc Orozco kicked a pair of field goals, one in the second quarter from 21 yards and the other in the third from 29 yards, to extend Grambling’s lead to 27-0. Lindsey’s endzone fumble recovery of a stripped Kobe Ross reception with 8:50 left to play capped the scoring.

Backup quarterback Geremy Hickbottom threw the touchdown pass stripped from Ross.

D.J. Pearson Jr. threw for 114 yards for the Hornets (1-3, 0-1). He was intercepted twice.

