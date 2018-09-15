Listen Live Sports

Dembele, Suarez lead Barcelona 2-1 comeback win at Sociedad

September 15, 2018 12:22 pm
 
SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain (AP) — Ousmane Dembele and Luis Suarez scored in the second half to lead Barcelona to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Suarez equalized for Barcelona in the 63rd minute, when Samuel Umtiti fought for a high ball in the area after a corner kick which finally fell to the striker to tap in.

Three minutes later Dembele claimed the winner from a second corner poorly defender by Sociedad. A defender headed the corner back to the center of the box with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli off his line, allowing Dembele to fire a left-footed strike through a crowd and into the open net.

It was Dembele’s third goal in the league. The France forward also scored the winner in Barcelona’s 2-1 victory over Sevilla in the Spanish Super Cup in August.

Sociedad defender Artiz Elustondo opened the scoring in San Sebastian with a powerful left-footed strike to drive a ball headed back by a teammate in off the post in the 12th.

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen kept Barcelona in the match when its attack was stalled in the first half.

Barcelona has won in all four rounds of La Liga.

It will host PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League opener on Tuesday.

