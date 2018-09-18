Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Derby coach Frank Lampard fined for arguing with officials

September 18, 2018 8:05 am
 
LONDON (AP) — The English Football Association has fined Derby County coach Frank Lampard after he was sent off for arguing with match officials.

Lampard was fined 2,000 pounds ($2,600), after he admitted to a misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty.

Lampard was sent off in the 77th minute of a 1-0 loss to Rotherham in the second-tier Championship on Saturday.

The former Chelsea and England midfielder retired from playing in 2016 and took his first coaching job with Derby in May.

Derby is seventh in the Championship, one place outside of the playoff spots.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

