Devils-Islanders Sum

|New Jersey
|0
|0
|0—0
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|1—2
First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows (Fritz), 19:19 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee (Toews, Eberle), 12:21 (pp).
Shots on Goal_New Jersey 14-11-11_36. N.Y. Islanders 7-9-11_27.
Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 8.
Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 0-0-0 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 0-0-0 (25-25), Gibson 0-0-0 (11-11).
A_4,722 (15,795). T_2:27.
Referees_Beau Halkidis, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.
