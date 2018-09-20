Devils-Islanders Sum

New Jersey 0 0 0—0 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows 1 (Fritz), 19:19 (pp).

Second Period_None.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Eberle, Toews), 12:21 (pp).

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 14-11-11_36. N.Y. Islanders 7-9-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 8.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 0-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 1-0-0 (25-25), Gibson 0-0-0 (11-11).

A_4,722 (15,795). T_2:27.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

