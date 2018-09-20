Devils-Islanders Sums

New Jersey 0 0 0—0 N.Y. Islanders 1 0 1—2

First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows 1 (Fritz), 19:19 (pp). Penalties_Toews, NYI, (hooking), 3:29; Seney, NJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 3:29; Martin, NYI, (elbowing), 7:12; Gabriel, NJ, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 7:12; Sislo, NYI, (boarding), 11:48; New Jersey bench, served by Gabriel (too many men on the ice), 11:48; Zacha, NJ, (tripping), 16:26; Santini, NJ, (tripping), 18:15.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Zacha, NJ, (closing hand on the puck), 2:13; Coleman, NJ, (hooking), 3:51; Coleman, NJ, (interference), 6:18; Eberle, NYI, (slashing), 12:00; Lee, NYI, (tripping), 14:50; Gabriel, NJ, Misconduct (misconduct), 20:00.

Third Period_2, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 1 (Eberle, Toews), 12:21 (pp). Penalties_Rooney, NJ, (elbowing), 11:13; Bellows, NYI, (slashing), 14:08; Gabriel, NJ, (holding), 17:31.

Shots on Goal_New Jersey 14-11-11_36. N.Y. Islanders 7-9-11_27.

Power-play opportunities_New Jersey 0 of 3; N.Y. Islanders 2 of 8.

Goalies_New Jersey, Kinkaid 0-1-0 (27 shots-25 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Greiss 1-0-0 (25-25), Gibson 0-0-0 (11-11).

A_4,722 (15,795). T_2:27.

Referees_Beau Halkidis, Jon Mclsaac. Linesmen_Jonny Murray, Tony Sericolo.

