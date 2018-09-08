Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf-cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Camargo 3b
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|F.Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.303
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.311
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|1-Adams pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Suzuki c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.256
|Duvall lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.059
|S.Freeman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Wright p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|Totals
|37
|3
|9
|3
|1
|13
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.274
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Goldschmidt 1b
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|.300
|Peralta lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.295
|Pollock cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.260
|Descalso 2b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.250
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Avila c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.166
|2-Kivlehan pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Mathis c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.216
|Corbin p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|a-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Totals
|30
|5
|9
|5
|9
|6
|Atlanta
|001
|000
|020—3
|9
|0
|Arizona
|103
|000
|01x—5
|9
|1
a-out on fielder’s choice for Corbin in the 6th. b-struck out for S.Freeman in the 7th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.
1-ran for Flowers in the 8th. 2-ran for Avila in the 8th.
E_Ahmed (8). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 11. 2B_Acuna (23), Camargo 2 (25), Ahmed (29). HR_Camargo (17), off Corbin; Goldschmidt (33), off Gausman. RBIs_Camargo 2 (68), Albies (67), Escobar (78), Goldschmidt (82), Peralta (75), Descalso 2 (54). SB_Acuna (12), Owings (10). SF_Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Flowers 2, Swanson 2); Arizona 7 (Escobar, Peralta 2, Descalso 2, Ahmed, Corbin). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Pollock. LIDP_Jay.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, F.Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, L, 9-10
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|4
|4
|104
|3.89
|S.Freeman
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|4.66
|Wright
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|40
|3.00
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|3.93
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 11-5
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|95
|3.01
|Hirano, H, 32
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.94
|Bradley, H, 32
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|22
|3.78
|Ziegler, H, 16
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|4.06
|Chafin, H, 17
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|2.14
|Boxberger, S, 32-38
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.88
Wright pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-0, Jackson 3-1, Ziegler 3-1.
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:48. A_31,308 (48,519).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.