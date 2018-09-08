Diamondbacks 5, Braves 3

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf-cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .287 Camargo 3b 5 2 3 2 0 1 .280 F.Freeman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .303 Markakis rf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .311 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 1-Adams pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Suzuki c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .269 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .256 Duvall lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Gausman p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .059 S.Freeman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238 Wright p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Culberson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 Totals 37 3 9 3 1 13

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .272 Goldschmidt 1b 2 2 2 1 3 0 .300 Peralta lf 5 1 1 1 0 1 .295 Pollock cf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .260 Descalso 2b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .250 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ahmed ss 4 0 2 0 0 1 .245 Avila c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .166 2-Kivlehan pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Mathis c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Corbin p 2 0 1 0 0 0 .204 a-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Marte 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253 Totals 30 5 9 5 9 6

Atlanta 001 000 020—3 9 0 Arizona 103 000 01x—5 9 1

a-out on fielder’s choice for Corbin in the 6th. b-struck out for S.Freeman in the 7th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 9th.

1-ran for Flowers in the 8th. 2-ran for Avila in the 8th.

E_Ahmed (8). LOB_Atlanta 8, Arizona 11. 2B_Acuna (23), Camargo 2 (25), Ahmed (29). HR_Camargo (17), off Corbin; Goldschmidt (33), off Gausman. RBIs_Camargo 2 (68), Albies (67), Escobar (78), Goldschmidt (82), Peralta (75), Descalso 2 (54). SB_Acuna (12), Owings (10). SF_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Flowers 2, Swanson 2); Arizona 7 (Escobar, Peralta 2, Descalso 2, Ahmed, Corbin). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 13; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Pollock. LIDP_Jay.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, F.Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, L, 9-10 4 2-3 7 4 4 4 4 104 3.89 S.Freeman 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 21 4.66 Wright 1 1 1 1 3 1 40 3.00 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 0 7 3.93 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 11-5 6 4 1 1 1 9 95 3.01 Hirano, H, 32 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 1.94 Bradley, H, 32 1-3 4 2 2 0 0 22 3.78 Ziegler, H, 16 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 14 4.06 Chafin, H, 17 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 2.14 Boxberger, S, 32-38 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.88

Wright pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_S.Freeman 2-0, Jackson 3-1, Ziegler 3-1.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Joe West; Second, Marty Foster; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:48. A_31,308 (48,519).

