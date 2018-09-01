Listen Live Sports

Diego Rossi scores twice, LAFC beats Toronto FC 4-2

September 1, 2018 10:22 pm
 
TORONTO (AP) — Diego Rossi scored twice and Lee Nguyen and Carlos Vela added goals in Los Angeles FC’s 4-2 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday night.

Jozy Altidore scored twice for Toronto (7-14-6).

The first regular-season meeting between the teams was a father-son affair, pitting LAFC coach Bob Bradley against Toronto captain Michael Bradley. Bradley Bowl honors went to Bob, coaching in his 299th career MLS game.

