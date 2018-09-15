Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 17, Cardinals 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 6 1 3 0 0 2 .246
Turner 3b 3 2 3 0 1 0 .318
Dozier 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .218
Machado ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .299
Hernandez 3b-1b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .236
Muncy 1b 1 2 1 1 4 0 .258
1-Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .182
Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Toles ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .222
Farmer 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Grandal c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .237
Barnes c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Bellinger cf-1b 5 3 3 6 1 0 .260
Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Puig rf 6 3 3 7 0 1 .272
Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
b-Taylor ph-2b-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .249
Hill p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
d-Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Totals 41 17 16 16 10 9
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301
DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232
Ozuna lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .277
e-O’Neill ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Gyorko 3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .267
f-Garcia ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219
Wisdom 1b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .231
Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242
Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268
Weaver p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158
h-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .114
Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .069
Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133
Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Pena c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .203
Totals 32 4 5 4 4 11
Los Angeles 200 152 034—17 16 0
St. Louis 000 400 000— 4 5 1

a-struck out for Mayers in the 5th. b-walked for Utley in the 7th. c-grounded out for Floro in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-lined out for Ozuna in the 8th. f-struck out for Gyorko in the 8th. g-reached on error for Madson in the 9th. h-grounded out for Weaver in the 9th.

1-ran for Muncy in the 8th.

E_Wisdom (3). LOB_Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Dozier (29). HR_Machado (35), off Gant; Puig (19), off Gant; Puig (20), off Mayers; Puig (21), off Weaver; Bellinger (23), off Weaver; Wisdom (4), off Hill. RBIs_Machado 2 (95), Muncy (65), Bellinger 6 (71), Puig 7 (58), Wisdom 4 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Machado, Bellinger 2, Puig); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 14; St. Louis 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Machado, Grandal. GIDP_Machado, Kemp.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong, Wisdom), (Wong, DeJong, Wisdom).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 9-5 5 2 4 4 4 8 84 4.02
Floro 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.15
Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.18
Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.73
Urias 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gant, L, 7-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 4 75 3.53
Webb 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 5.09
Mayers 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.50
Leone 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 4.98
Shreve 1 2 0 0 2 1 25 3.93
Weaver 2 1-3 3 7 3 4 3 60 4.95

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-2, Mayers 2-2, Shreve 1-1, Weaver 1-0. HBP_Gant (Turner). WP_Gant.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:32. A_45,481 (45,538).

