Dodgers 17, Cardinals 4

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 6 1 3 0 0 2 .246 Turner 3b 3 2 3 0 1 0 .318 Dozier 2b 1 1 1 0 0 0 .218 Machado ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .299 Hernandez 3b-1b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .236 Muncy 1b 1 2 1 1 4 0 .258 1-Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .182 Madson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Toles ph 1 1 0 0 0 0 .222 Farmer 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246 Grandal c 3 1 1 0 2 1 .237 Barnes c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Bellinger cf-1b 5 3 3 6 1 0 .260 Urias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Puig rf 6 3 3 7 0 1 .272 Utley 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224 b-Taylor ph-2b-ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .249 Hill p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .285 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Verdugo ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Totals 41 17 16 16 10 9

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Bader cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .301 DeJong ss 3 1 0 0 1 1 .232 Ozuna lf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .277 e-O’Neill ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Gyorko 3b 2 1 1 0 1 1 .267 f-Garcia ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .219 Wisdom 1b 4 1 2 4 0 0 .231 Wong 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .268 Weaver p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .158 h-Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .114 Gant p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .069 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Pena c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .203 Totals 32 4 5 4 4 11

Los Angeles 200 152 034—17 16 0 St. Louis 000 400 000— 4 5 1

a-struck out for Mayers in the 5th. b-walked for Utley in the 7th. c-grounded out for Floro in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 8th. e-lined out for Ozuna in the 8th. f-struck out for Gyorko in the 8th. g-reached on error for Madson in the 9th. h-grounded out for Weaver in the 9th.

1-ran for Muncy in the 8th.

E_Wisdom (3). LOB_Los Angeles 8, St. Louis 5. 2B_Dozier (29). HR_Machado (35), off Gant; Puig (19), off Gant; Puig (20), off Mayers; Puig (21), off Weaver; Bellinger (23), off Weaver; Wisdom (4), off Hill. RBIs_Machado 2 (95), Muncy (65), Bellinger 6 (71), Puig 7 (58), Wisdom 4 (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Machado, Bellinger 2, Puig); St. Louis 1 (Molina). RISP_Los Angeles 6 for 14; St. Louis 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Machado, Grandal. GIDP_Machado, Kemp.

DP_St. Louis 2 (DeJong, Wong, Wisdom), (Wong, DeJong, Wisdom).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, W, 9-5 5 2 4 4 4 8 84 4.02 Floro 1 2 0 0 0 0 15 2.15 Baez 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.18 Madson 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 5.73 Urias 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant, L, 7-6 4 1-3 6 6 6 4 4 75 3.53 Webb 0 1 1 1 0 0 6 5.09 Mayers 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 10 4.50 Leone 2-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 4.98 Shreve 1 2 0 0 2 1 25 3.93 Weaver 2 1-3 3 7 3 4 3 60 4.95

Webb pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Webb 3-2, Mayers 2-2, Shreve 1-1, Weaver 1-0. HBP_Gant (Turner). WP_Gant.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:32. A_45,481 (45,538).

