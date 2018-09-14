Dodgers 3, Cardinals 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Pederson lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Turner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.312
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.299
|Muncy 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.256
|1-Taylor pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Bellinger cf-1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Puig rf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.269
|Hernandez 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|b-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Dozier 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Buehler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.158
|d-Kemp ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|4
|12
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.268
|Munoz rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.281
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|Ozuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Wong 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Molina c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Flaherty p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.146
|a-Wisdom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Leone p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Norris p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Gyorko ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.265
|2-Garcia pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Webb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2
|10
|Los Angeles
|010
|000
|101—3
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
a-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-walked for Norris in the 8th. d-singled for Buehler in the 9th.
1-ran for Muncy in the 8th. 2-ran for Gyorko in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 5. HR_Puig (17), off Flaherty; Puig (18), off Webb. RBIs_Puig 2 (51).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Grandal 2); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Molina). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Utley, Machado. GIDP_Machado.
DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Adams).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 7-5
|8
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|105
|2.88
|Jansen, S, 35-39
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.89
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Flaherty, L, 8-7
|6
|4
|1
|1
|2
|8
|103
|2.86
|Hudson
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.10
|Leone
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|17
|4.29
|Norris
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|3.49
|Webb
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|26
|4.58
Inherited runners-scored_Norris 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Bellinger), Jansen (Munoz). WP_Flaherty. PB_Molina (4).
Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:04. A_46,036 (45,538).
