Dodgers 3, Cardinals 0

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Turner 3b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .312 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .299 Muncy 1b 2 0 1 0 2 0 .256 1-Taylor pr-cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236 Bellinger cf-1b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .257 Puig rf 4 2 3 2 0 1 .269 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .236 b-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Dozier 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .216 Buehler p 3 0 0 0 0 3 .158 d-Kemp ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 32 3 7 2 4 12

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .268 Munoz rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Ozuna lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .279 DeJong ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Wong 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .242 Bader cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .270 Molina c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Flaherty p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .146 a-Wisdom ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Leone p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Norris p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Gyorko ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265 2-Garcia pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Webb p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 0 2 0 2 10

Los Angeles 010 000 101—3 7 0 St. Louis 000 000 000—0 2 0

a-struck out for Flaherty in the 6th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 7th. c-walked for Norris in the 8th. d-singled for Buehler in the 9th.

1-ran for Muncy in the 8th. 2-ran for Gyorko in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, St. Louis 5. HR_Puig (17), off Flaherty; Puig (18), off Webb. RBIs_Puig 2 (51).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Pederson, Grandal 2); St. Louis 3 (Carpenter, DeJong, Molina). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 5; St. Louis 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Utley, Machado. GIDP_Machado.

DP_St. Louis 1 (DeJong, Wong, Adams).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler, W, 7-5 8 2 0 0 2 9 105 2.88 Jansen, S, 35-39 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.89 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Flaherty, L, 8-7 6 4 1 1 2 8 103 2.86 Hudson 1 1 1 0 0 1 14 3.10 Leone 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 17 4.29 Norris 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 3.49 Webb 1 2 1 1 0 2 26 4.58

Inherited runners-scored_Norris 2-0. HBP_Hudson (Bellinger), Jansen (Munoz). WP_Flaherty. PB_Molina (4).

Umpires_Home, Marvin Hudson; First, James Hoye; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:04. A_46,036 (45,538).

