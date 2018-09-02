Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Souza Jr. rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Pollock cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.293
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.251
|Mathis c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.215
|Corbin p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|a-Walker ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Owings ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.198
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McFarland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|5
|2
|0
|6
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|f-Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Verdugo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Turner 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.300
|Kemp lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.283
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|g-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Hernandez cf-rf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.234
|Puig rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|c-Bellinger ph-cf-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|d-Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Taylor cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|e-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|2
|13
|Arizona
|010
|001
|000—2
|5
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|03x—3
|6
|2
a-homered for Corbin in the 6th. b-lined out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Puig in the 7th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Freese in the 8th.
E_Escobar (5), Dozier (11), Barnes (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (27), Turner (20). HR_Escobar (20), off Kershaw; Walker (2), off Kershaw; Kemp (19), off Bradley. RBIs_Escobar (77), Walker (3), Kemp 3 (72).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte); Los Angeles 3 (Kemp, Kershaw 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 6.
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|5
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|96
|3.06
|Hirano, H, 31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|2.05
|Ziegler, H, 14
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|4.16
|McFarland, H, 1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|1.82
|Bradley, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|23
|3.57
|Chafin
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.03
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw
|7
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|91
|2.40
|Maeda, W, 8-8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.76
|Jansen, S, 34-38
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.98
HBP_Corbin (Freese).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.
T_2:59. A_52,394 (56,000).
