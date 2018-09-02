Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 2

September 2, 2018 12:22 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Souza Jr. rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Pollock cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .293
Peralta lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .298
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .276
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .251
Mathis c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .215
Corbin p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .192
a-Walker ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .214
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Owings ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .198
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McFarland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 33 2 5 2 0 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .225
f-Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Turner 3b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .316
Machado ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .300
Kemp lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .283
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Freese 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .284
g-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Hernandez cf-rf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .234
Puig rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .260
c-Bellinger ph-cf-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Barnes c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .203
d-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Taylor cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .211
e-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Totals 31 3 6 3 2 13
Arizona 010 001 000—2 5 1
Los Angeles 000 000 03x—3 6 2

a-homered for Corbin in the 6th. b-lined out for Hirano in the 7th. c-struck out for Puig in the 7th. d-grounded out for Barnes in the 7th. e-grounded out for Kershaw in the 7th. f-struck out for Dozier in the 8th. g-singled for Freese in the 8th.

E_Escobar (5), Dozier (11), Barnes (2). LOB_Arizona 5, Los Angeles 7. 2B_Ahmed (27), Turner (20). HR_Escobar (20), off Kershaw; Walker (2), off Kershaw; Kemp (19), off Bradley. RBIs_Escobar (77), Walker (3), Kemp 3 (72).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 2 (Escobar, Marte); Los Angeles 3 (Kemp, Kershaw 2). RISP_Arizona 0 for 2; Los Angeles 1 for 6.

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 5 3 0 0 1 7 96 3.06
Hirano, H, 31 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 2.05
Ziegler, H, 14 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.16
McFarland, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 1.82
Bradley, L, 4-5, BS, 5-8 1-3 2 3 3 1 1 23 3.57
Chafin 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 2.03
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw 7 4 2 2 0 3 91 2.40
Maeda, W, 8-8 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.76
Jansen, S, 34-38 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 2.98

HBP_Corbin (Freese).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:59. A_52,394 (56,000).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

