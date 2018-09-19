Dodgers 3, Rockies 2, 10 innings,

|Colorado
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Blckmon cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Tylor lf-cf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|LMahieu 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|J.Trner 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Arenado 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Hlliday lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Freese 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|N.Cevas rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ottvino p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pderson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Desmond 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Kemp rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Parra rf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|K.Jnsen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Innetta c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Verdugo rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampson ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dahl ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bllnger ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Freland p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Hrnan cf-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Utley ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|McMahon ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Alxnder p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|A.Brnes c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Lcastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kershaw p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Muncy ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|1
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|Colorado
|001
|010
|000
|0—2
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|000
|1—3
E_C.Taylor (12), J.Turner (6), Arenado 2 (14). DP_Colorado 1. LOB_Colorado 7, Los Angeles 6. 2B_M.Machado (33). HR_Blackmon (27), C.Taylor (17). SB_Desmond (20), Parra (11), Hampson (2), Locastro (4). CS_Desmond (6). S_Freeland (3), Kershaw (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Colorado
|Freeland
|6
|2-3
|5
|2
|2
|4
|4
|Oberg
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Ottavino L,6-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Kershaw
|7
|3
|2
|1
|5
|3
|Maeda
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jansen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Alexander
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Floro W,6-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Freeland.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:13. A_49,537 (56,000).
