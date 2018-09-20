Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.287
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Dahl rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.276
|Arenado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|Parra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|g-Holliday ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.319
|Cuevas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Desmond ss-1b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|McMahon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|Hampson ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.083
|a-Tapia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Oberg p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rusin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|33
|2
|4
|2
|1
|16
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.249
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.320
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Bellinger 1b-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Kemp rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.285
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Hernandez cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|c-Muncy ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.254
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grandal c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.234
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|d-Puig ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.275
|Buehler p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.150
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|e-Verdugo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|f-Freese ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Totals
|28
|5
|5
|5
|3
|5
|Colorado
|200
|000
|000—2
|4
|0
|Los Angeles
|010
|010
|30x—5
|5
|2
a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-popped out for Kemp in the 7th. c-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. d-homered for Dozier in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Ferguson in the 7th. f-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. g-grounded out for Parra in the 8th.
E_Turner (7), Buehler (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Grandal (20), Dozier (30). HR_Kemp (20), off Anderson; Puig (22), off Oberg. RBIs_Desmond 2 (81), Kemp (79), Dozier (69), Puig 3 (61). SB_Dozier (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Desmond, McMahon); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.
GIDP_Machado.
DP_Colorado 1 (Anderson, LeMahieu, Desmond).
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|6
|3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|91
|4.76
|Oberg, L, 7-1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|16
|2.65
|Rusin
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|6.45
|Oh
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.76
|McGee
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.10
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler
|6
|3
|2
|0
|1
|12
|101
|2.74
|Baez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.16
|Ferguson, W, 7-2
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.45
|Maeda, H, 2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.83
|Alexander, H, 20
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3.36
|Jansen, S, 36-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.81
Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Buehler (Parra).
Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.
T_3:05. A_50,141 (56,000).
