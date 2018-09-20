Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Blackmon cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .287 LeMahieu 2b 4 1 0 0 0 2 .275 Dahl rf 3 1 1 0 1 1 .276 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .294 Parra lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .280 g-Holliday ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .319 Cuevas lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Desmond ss-1b 4 0 1 2 0 0 .235 McMahon 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232 Hampson ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .215 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .083 a-Tapia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Oberg p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Rusin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 33 2 4 2 1 16

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Taylor lf-2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .249 Turner 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .320 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .296 Bellinger 1b-cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Kemp rf 2 1 1 1 0 0 .285 b-Pederson ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Hernandez cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .237 c-Muncy ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .254 Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094 Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grandal c 2 1 1 0 1 1 .234 Dozier 2b 2 0 1 1 0 0 .218 d-Puig ph-rf 1 1 1 3 0 0 .275 Buehler p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .150 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 e-Verdugo ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254 f-Freese ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Totals 28 5 5 5 3 5

Colorado 200 000 000—2 4 0 Los Angeles 010 010 30x—5 5 2

a-struck out for Anderson in the 7th. b-popped out for Kemp in the 7th. c-walked for Hernandez in the 7th. d-homered for Dozier in the 7th. e-pinch hit for Ferguson in the 7th. f-flied out for Verdugo in the 7th. g-grounded out for Parra in the 8th.

E_Turner (7), Buehler (1). LOB_Colorado 6, Los Angeles 2. 2B_Grandal (20), Dozier (30). HR_Kemp (20), off Anderson; Puig (22), off Oberg. RBIs_Desmond 2 (81), Kemp (79), Dozier (69), Puig 3 (61). SB_Dozier (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (Desmond, McMahon); Los Angeles 1 (Taylor). RISP_Colorado 1 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 3.

GIDP_Machado.

DP_Colorado 1 (Anderson, LeMahieu, Desmond).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson 6 3 2 2 2 4 91 4.76 Oberg, L, 7-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 16 2.65 Rusin 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 6.45 Oh 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.76 McGee 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.10 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Buehler 6 3 2 0 1 12 101 2.74 Baez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.16 Ferguson, W, 7-2 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.45 Maeda, H, 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 10 3.83 Alexander, H, 20 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 3.36 Jansen, S, 36-40 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 2.81

Inherited runners-scored_Alexander 1-0. HBP_Buehler (Parra).

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:05. A_50,141 (56,000).

