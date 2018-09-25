Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Taylor lf-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|e-Muncy ph-1b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.259
|Turner 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.319
|Freese 1b
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.293
|Utley 2b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Machado ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.296
|Hernandez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|b-Pederson ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.252
|Jansen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kemp rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.284
|Barnes c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Dozier 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.215
|c-Bellinger ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Grandal c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.233
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|f-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|g-Verdugo ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Kershaw p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|d-Puig ph-rf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|5
|8
|11
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Owings rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Marte 2b
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Walker 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|2-Souza Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.217
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Delgado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.236
|Pollock cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.257
|Brito lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Goldschmidt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.208
|h-Descalso ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Ray p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.079
|a-Vargas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.077
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|100
|010
|203—7
|9
|0
|Arizona
|101
|010
|001—4
|7
|0
a-flied out for Ray in the 5th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 6th. d-singled for Kershaw in the 7th. e-singled for Taylor in the 7th. f-flied out for Ferguson in the 8th. g-flied out for Maeda in the 9th. h-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.
1-ran for Grandal in the 7th. 2-ran for Walker in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 5. 2B_Turner (30), Machado (34), Owings (14), Murphy (8). 3B_Marte (12). HR_Freese (11), off Ray; Marte (13), off Kershaw; Pollock (20), off Jansen. RBIs_Freese 2 (50), Machado 2 (104), Muncy (73), Marte 3 (58), Pollock (62). SB_Bellinger (12).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Hernandez, Kemp 2, Dozier 2, Verdugo 2); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Ray). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Arizona 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Turner, Machado 2.
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kershaw, W, 9-5
|6
|6
|3
|3
|1
|6
|84
|2.53
|Ferguson, H, 5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.38
|Alexander, H, 21
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.32
|Maeda, H, 3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.80
|Jansen
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|13
|2.87
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray
|5
|4
|2
|2
|3
|7
|100
|3.91
|Bradley, H, 34
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.54
|Chafin, L, 1-6
|0
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|8
|3.14
|Ziegler, BS, 2-12
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.89
|Diekman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|4.85
|Hirano
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|2
|2
|27
|2.48
|Delgado
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|5.40
Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 2-2, Delgado 1-0. HBP_Maeda (Walker). WP_Ray, Hirano 2.
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:33. A_26,067 (48,519).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.