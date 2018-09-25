Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 7, Diamondbacks 4

September 25, 2018
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Taylor lf-2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .253
e-Muncy ph-1b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .259
Turner 3b 5 1 2 0 0 1 .319
Freese 1b 4 1 3 2 0 1 .293
Utley 2b 0 1 0 0 1 0 .216
Machado ss 4 0 1 2 1 1 .296
Hernandez cf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .239
b-Pederson ph-lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .252
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kemp rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .284
Barnes c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .201
Dozier 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .215
c-Bellinger ph-cf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Grandal c 1 0 0 0 2 0 .233
1-Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .182
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
f-Farmer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .239
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
g-Verdugo ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Kershaw p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .222
d-Puig ph-rf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .273
Totals 36 7 9 5 8 11
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Owings rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .210
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Marte 2b 4 1 3 3 0 1 .254
Walker 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163
2-Souza Jr. pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .217
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Delgado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .236
Pollock cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .257
Brito lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Goldschmidt 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .293
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .208
h-Descalso ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .238
Ray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .079
a-Vargas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Peralta lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .296
Totals 34 4 7 4 1 10
Los Angeles 100 010 203—7 9 0
Arizona 101 010 001—4 7 0

a-flied out for Ray in the 5th. b-flied out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-struck out for Dozier in the 6th. d-singled for Kershaw in the 7th. e-singled for Taylor in the 7th. f-flied out for Ferguson in the 8th. g-flied out for Maeda in the 9th. h-struck out for Murphy in the 9th.

1-ran for Grandal in the 7th. 2-ran for Walker in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 10, Arizona 5. 2B_Turner (30), Machado (34), Owings (14), Murphy (8). 3B_Marte (12). HR_Freese (11), off Ray; Marte (13), off Kershaw; Pollock (20), off Jansen. RBIs_Freese 2 (50), Machado 2 (104), Muncy (73), Marte 3 (58), Pollock (62). SB_Bellinger (12).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 7 (Hernandez, Kemp 2, Dozier 2, Verdugo 2); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, Ray). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 16; Arizona 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Turner, Machado 2.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kershaw, W, 9-5 6 6 3 3 1 6 84 2.53
Ferguson, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.38
Alexander, H, 21 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.32
Maeda, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.80
Jansen 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 2.87
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ray 5 4 2 2 3 7 100 3.91
Bradley, H, 34 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.54
Chafin, L, 1-6 0 1 2 2 1 0 8 3.14
Ziegler, BS, 2-12 1 2 0 0 1 1 17 3.89
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 4.85
Hirano 2-3 2 3 3 2 2 27 2.48
Delgado 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 5 5.40

Chafin pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 2-2, Delgado 1-0. HBP_Maeda (Walker). WP_Ray, Hirano 2.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:33. A_26,067 (48,519).

