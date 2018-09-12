Dodgers 8, Reds 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Pederson lf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .245 d-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230 Venditte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Turner 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .311 Machado ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298 Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 2 1 .254 Grandal c 5 0 3 3 0 1 .239 Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .257 Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Puig rf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .264 Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067 Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Toles ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 c-Freese ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289 Verdugo lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Totals 39 8 11 7 7 8

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Schebler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274 Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .293 Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290 Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .321 Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .294 DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158 Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 f-Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193 Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hamilton cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .241 Totals 31 1 5 1 1 11

Los Angeles 000 242 000—8 11 0 Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

a-struck out for Rosscup in the 5th. b-struck out for Peralta in the 5th. c-walked for Ferguson in the 6th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. e-grounded out for Floro in the 7th. f-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. g-popped out for Fields in the 9th.

E_Gennett (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Pederson (23), Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), Hamilton (15). 3B_Hamilton (8). HR_Pederson (21), off DeSclafani; Peraza (11), off Stripling. RBIs_Pederson (50), Turner 3 (46), Grandal 3 (67), Peraza (53). SB_Puig (15). CS_Schebler (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger 2, Hernandez 2, Utley, Dozier); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Votto). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schebler.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stripling 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 51 2.61 Rosscup 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.35 Ferguson, W, 6-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.55 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.19 Venditte 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.18 Fields 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.19 Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.84 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA DeSclafani, L, 7-5 4 2-3 5 6 5 3 5 89 4.80 Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.75 Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 23 4.47 Wisler 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.59 Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00 Stephens 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.67

Inherited runners-scored_Fields 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Wisler 3-1. WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:10. A_15,633 (42,319).

