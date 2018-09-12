Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 8, Reds 1

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 3 2 2 1 0 0 .245
d-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Utley ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .230
Venditte p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Fields p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Dozier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Jansen p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turner 3b 5 1 2 3 0 0 .311
Machado ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .298
Muncy 1b 3 2 1 0 2 1 .254
Grandal c 5 0 3 3 0 1 .239
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .257
Hernandez 2b 5 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Puig rf 4 2 3 0 1 1 .264
Stripling p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .067
Rosscup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Toles ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
c-Freese ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .289
Verdugo lf 1 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Totals 39 8 11 7 7 8
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Schebler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .274
Peraza ss 4 1 1 1 0 0 .293
Votto 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Suarez 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .290
Gennett 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .321
Barnhart c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .252
Federowicz c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Williams lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .294
DeSclafani p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .158
Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Herrera ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Garrett p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wisler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
f-Dixon ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .193
Reyes p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Stephens p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Hamilton cf 3 0 2 0 0 0 .241
Totals 31 1 5 1 1 11
Los Angeles 000 242 000—8 11 0
Cincinnati 100 000 000—1 5 1

a-struck out for Rosscup in the 5th. b-struck out for Peralta in the 5th. c-walked for Ferguson in the 6th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 6th. e-grounded out for Floro in the 7th. f-struck out for Wisler in the 7th. g-popped out for Fields in the 9th.

E_Gennett (10). LOB_Los Angeles 11, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Pederson (23), Turner (24), Grandal (19), Puig (20), Hamilton (15). 3B_Hamilton (8). HR_Pederson (21), off DeSclafani; Peraza (11), off Stripling. RBIs_Pederson (50), Turner 3 (46), Grandal 3 (67), Peraza (53). SB_Puig (15). CS_Schebler (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Bellinger 2, Hernandez 2, Utley, Dozier); Cincinnati 2 (Schebler, Votto). RISP_Los Angeles 4 for 12; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Schebler.

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stripling 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 51 2.61
Rosscup 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 4.35
Ferguson, W, 6-2 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.55
Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.19
Venditte 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 3.18
Fields 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 2.19
Jansen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 2.84
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
DeSclafani, L, 7-5 4 2-3 5 6 5 3 5 89 4.80
Peralta 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 4.75
Garrett 2-3 2 2 2 2 1 23 4.47
Wisler 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 22 4.59
Reyes 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 0.00
Stephens 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 5.67

Inherited runners-scored_Fields 1-0, Peralta 2-2, Wisler 3-1. WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Jansen Visconti.

T_3:10. A_15,633 (42,319).

