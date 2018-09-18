Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

September 18, 2018 1:34 am
 
Colorado Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Blckmon cf 3 0 1 0 Pderson lf 4 3 3 3
Tapia cf 1 0 0 0 M.Kemp ph 1 0 0 0
LMahieu 2b 4 0 1 1 Y.Grcia p 0 0 0 0
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 Cngrani p 0 0 0 0
Howard p 0 0 0 0 J.Trner 3b 3 1 2 0
Story ss 1 0 0 0 B.Dzier 2b 0 0 0 0
Valaika ph-ss-1b 3 0 1 0 M.Mchdo ss 4 1 1 1
Hlliday lf 3 0 1 0 A.Wood p 0 0 0 0
N.Cevas pr 0 0 0 0 Axford p 0 0 0 0
Desmond 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 K.Frmer ph 0 0 0 0
C.Gnzal rf 4 0 0 0 Toles lf 0 0 0 0
Butera c 2 1 0 0 Muncy 1b 3 2 1 3
J.Gray p 1 0 0 0 Puig rf 4 0 2 0
Msgrave p 0 0 0 0 Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0
T.Mrphy ph 1 0 0 0 Bllnger cf 3 0 1 0
D.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
B.Shaw p 0 0 0 0 K.Hrnan 2b-3b 4 0 1 0
Hampson ph 0 1 0 0 Ryu p 2 1 0 0
McMahon 3b 0 0 0 0 C.Tylor ss 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 6 2 Totals 33 8 11 7
Colorado 000 000 020—2
Los Angeles 204 200 00x—8

DP_Colorado 1, Los Angeles 1. LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR_Pederson 2 (23), Muncy (33).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Gray L,11-8 2 7 6 6 2 1
Musgrave 2 2 2 2 2 2
Johnson 2 1 0 0 0 3
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 1
Los Angeles
Ryu W,5-3 7 4 0 0 0 5
Wood 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Axford 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Cingrani 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd

HBP_by Wood (Hampson), by Howard (Farmer). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:07. A_45,970 (56,000).

