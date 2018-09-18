Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers 8, Rockies 2

September 18, 2018 1:35 am
 
1 min read
Share       
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .287
Tapia cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .280
Arenado 3b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .297
Howard p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Story ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .288
a-Valaika ph-ss-1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .150
Holliday lf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .357
1-Cuevas pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Desmond 1b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .234
Gonzalez rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .274
Butera c 2 1 0 0 1 0 .188
Gray p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .082
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .226
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Hampson ph 0 1 0 0 0 0 .261
McMahon 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .237
Totals 31 2 6 2 2 6
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Pederson lf 4 3 3 3 0 0 .251
d-Kemp ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cingrani p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Turner 3b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .324
Dozier 2b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .218
Machado ss 4 1 1 1 0 1 .296
Wood p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .045
Axford p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Farmer ph 0 0 0 0 0 0 .246
Toles lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Muncy 1b 3 2 1 3 2 1 .255
Puig rf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .273
Verdugo rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .254
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .261
Grandal c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .233
Hernandez 2b-3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .236
Ryu p 2 1 0 0 1 1 .190
Taylor ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Totals 33 8 11 7 6 8
Colorado 000 000 020—2 6 0
Los Angeles 204 200 00x—8 11 0

a-singled for Story in the 4th. b-struck out for Musgrave in the 5th. c-hit by pitch for Shaw in the 8th. d-struck out for Pederson in the 8th. e-hit by pitch for Axford in the 8th.

1-ran for Holliday in the 9th.

LOB_Colorado 5, Los Angeles 8. 2B_Blackmon (27), Pederson (24). HR_Pederson (22), off Gray; Muncy (33), off Gray; Pederson (23), off Musgrave. RBIs_LeMahieu (58), Arenado (101), Pederson 3 (53), Machado (96), Muncy 3 (68).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 2 (LeMahieu, Gonzalez); Los Angeles 3 (Muncy 2, Grandal). RISP_Colorado 2 for 5; Los Angeles 3 for 7.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Runners moved up_Grandal, Bellinger. LIDP_Hernandez. GIDP_Desmond.

DP_Colorado 1 (Story, Desmond); Los Angeles 1 (Hernandez, Machado, Muncy).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gray, L, 11-8 2 7 6 6 2 1 50 5.07
Musgrave 2 2 2 2 2 2 35 4.79
Johnson 2 1 0 0 0 3 27 0.00
Shaw 1 0 0 0 1 1 15 6.15
Howard 1 1 0 0 1 1 36 0.00
Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ryu, W, 5-3 7 4 0 0 0 5 93 2.18
Wood 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 19 3.75
Axford 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 5 5.10
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 5.40
Cingrani 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.76

Gray pitched to 5 batters in the 3rd.

Inherited runners-scored_Musgrave 1-0, Axford 2-1, Cingrani 1-0. HBP_Wood (Hampson), Howard (Farmer). WP_Gray.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:07. A_45,970 (56,000).

        Ask the CIO: GSA’s Thomas pushing IT modernization from his front-row seat

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 SpringOne Platform by Pivotal
9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|25 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard marks 100th anniversary of sinking of USS Tampa

Today in History

2007: NASA sends Dawn probe on mission to orbit Ceres