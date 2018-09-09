Dodgers 9, Rockies 6

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.218
|b-Bellinger ph-cf-1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Turner 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|.314
|Machado ss
|6
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.300
|Kemp rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|1-Locastro pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Puig rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.261
|Freese 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|e-Muncy ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Maeda p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Alexander p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor lf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.248
|Hernandez cf-2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.236
|Barnes c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Hill p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Farmer ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Verdugo cf-lf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.270
|Totals
|41
|9
|14
|8
|7
|8
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Blackmon cf
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Arenado 3b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.297
|Story ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.293
|Holliday lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.355
|Tapia lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Desmond 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Parra rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Iannetta c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Bettis p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|Johnson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Murphy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Almonte p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGee p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Cuevas ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Oh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Musgrave p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Shaw p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Valaika ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.147
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|6
|1
|10
|Los Angeles
|220
|022
|001—9
|14
|1
|Colorado
|100
|103
|010—6
|8
|1
a-struck out for Johnson in the 5th. b-walked for Dozier in the 6th. c-tripled for Baez in the 7th. d-flied out for McGee in the 7th. e-lined out for Freese in the 8th. f-lined out for Shaw in the 9th.
1-ran for Kemp in the 6th.
E_Dozier (12), Holliday (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 3. 2B_Turner 2 (23), Machado (30), Taylor (32), Blackmon (23), LeMahieu (29). 3B_Hernandez (2), Farmer (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Hernandez (20), off Anderson; Turner (13), off Almonte; Blackmon (25), off Hill; Arenado (32), off Baez; Blackmon (26), off Ferguson. RBIs_Turner 2 (43), Machado (90), Freese (45), Taylor 2 (57), Hernandez (47), Verdugo (4), Blackmon 2 (61), LeMahieu (51), Arenado 2 (95), Story (96). SB_Locastro (3), Desmond (18).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Machado 3, Taylor 2, Barnes, Hill, Bellinger); Colorado 1 (Valaika). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 18; Colorado 2 for 6.
Runners moved up_Hernandez, Freese, Story. FIDP_Cuevas.
DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, W, 8-5
|5
|4
|4
|4
|0
|7
|78
|3.88
|Baez
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.33
|Ferguson, H, 4
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|3.63
|Maeda, H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|3.89
|Alexander, S, 3-6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.47
|Colorado
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 6-8
|2
|2-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|2
|72
|4.89
|Bettis
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|30
|5.23
|Johnson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Almonte
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|29
|2.13
|McGee
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|16
|6.32
|Oh
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|2.78
|Musgrave
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|27
|4.91
|Shaw
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.27
Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-1, Alexander 1-0, Bettis 2-0, Johnson 1-0, Musgrave 2-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Oh, Musgrave.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:51. A_40,157 (50,398).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.