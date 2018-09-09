Listen Live Sports

Dodgers 9, Rockies 6

September 9, 2018 7:18 pm
 
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dozier 2b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .218
b-Bellinger ph-cf-1b 2 1 0 0 1 2 .261
Turner 3b 5 2 4 2 1 0 .314
Machado ss 6 1 1 1 0 0 .300
Kemp rf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .283
1-Locastro pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Puig rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .261
Freese 1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .290
e-Muncy ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Maeda p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .094
Alexander p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor lf-cf 4 0 1 2 1 2 .248
Hernandez cf-2b 4 2 2 1 1 0 .236
Barnes c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Hill p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .121
Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Farmer ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246
Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Verdugo cf-lf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .270
Totals 41 9 14 8 7 8
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Blackmon cf 4 3 3 2 0 1 .282
LeMahieu 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .278
Arenado 3b 3 1 1 2 1 1 .297
Story ss 4 0 0 1 0 2 .293
Holliday lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .355
Tapia lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .211
Desmond 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .230
Parra rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .276
Iannetta c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Bettis p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .088
Johnson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Murphy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Almonte p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGee p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Cuevas ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Oh p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Musgrave p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Shaw p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Valaika ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .147
Totals 35 6 8 6 1 10
Los Angeles 220 022 001—9 14 1
Colorado 100 103 010—6 8 1

a-struck out for Johnson in the 5th. b-walked for Dozier in the 6th. c-tripled for Baez in the 7th. d-flied out for McGee in the 7th. e-lined out for Freese in the 8th. f-lined out for Shaw in the 9th.

1-ran for Kemp in the 6th.

E_Dozier (12), Holliday (2). LOB_Los Angeles 12, Colorado 3. 2B_Turner 2 (23), Machado (30), Taylor (32), Blackmon (23), LeMahieu (29). 3B_Hernandez (2), Farmer (1), LeMahieu (2). HR_Hernandez (20), off Anderson; Turner (13), off Almonte; Blackmon (25), off Hill; Arenado (32), off Baez; Blackmon (26), off Ferguson. RBIs_Turner 2 (43), Machado (90), Freese (45), Taylor 2 (57), Hernandez (47), Verdugo (4), Blackmon 2 (61), LeMahieu (51), Arenado 2 (95), Story (96). SB_Locastro (3), Desmond (18).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 8 (Machado 3, Taylor 2, Barnes, Hill, Bellinger); Colorado 1 (Valaika). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 18; Colorado 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Hernandez, Freese, Story. FIDP_Cuevas.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Taylor, Hernandez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, W, 8-5 5 4 4 4 0 7 78 3.88
Baez 1 1 1 1 0 2 22 3.33
Ferguson, H, 4 1 2 1 1 0 0 20 3.63
Maeda, H, 1 1 1 0 0 1 1 18 3.89
Alexander, S, 3-6 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.47
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 6-8 2 2-3 5 4 3 2 2 72 4.89
Bettis 1 2-3 3 2 2 1 0 30 5.23
Johnson 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Almonte 1 2 2 2 1 1 29 2.13
McGee 1 1 0 0 0 1 16 6.32
Oh 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 2.78
Musgrave 1 1-3 2 1 1 2 2 27 4.91
Shaw 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.27

Hill pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

Ferguson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Maeda pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Baez 1-1, Alexander 1-0, Bettis 2-0, Johnson 1-0, Musgrave 2-0, Shaw 2-0. WP_Oh, Musgrave.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Andy Fletcher; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:51. A_40,157 (50,398).

