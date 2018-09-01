Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dodgers acquire Freese from Pirates for minor leaguer

September 1, 2018 12:55 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired third baseman David Freese from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The deal was completed just ahead of the deadline for traded players to be eligible for postseason play. Freese hit .282 with nine homers and 42 RBIs in 94 games for the Pirates.

In a statement, Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington said it was a “difficult decision” to trade Freese. Huntington said the move was made to give Freese an opportunity to pursue a World Series championship while giving opportunities to Pittsburgh’s younger players.

In exchange for the veteran, the Dodgers sent minor-league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez to the Pirates. Valdez spent his first professional season playing for the Dominican Summer League Dodgers, batting .230.

        Insight by the Thundercat and NetApp: Explore the State Department’s IT modernization challenges and strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|10 SANS Baltimore Fall 2018
9|11 2018 Tech Trends Conference
9|11 Introduction To GSA Schedules
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Delaware air guardsmen return home from Asia

Today in History

1833: Jackson shuts down 2nd Bank of US