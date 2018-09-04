Listen Live Sports

Dodgers’ Puig loses appeal, starts 2-game suspension

September 4, 2018 8:13 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig lost his appeal of a two-game suspension and started serving the discipline with Tuesday night’s game against the New York Mets.

Puig was involved in an altercation with San Francisco’s Nick Hundley during an Aug. 14 game, taking an open-handed swipe at the catcher’s mask. Puig is eligible to return for Friday’s series opener at Colorado.

“Obviously we are better with Yasiel active, but if you’re looking at September, expanded rosters, before the Colorado series, I guess if we had our druthers, it kind of worked out in our favor,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

Los Angeles awaited word from team doctors on whether closer Kenley Jansen will return for the weekend series. After Jansen was at altitude in Denver last month, he went on the disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat that was shocked back into rhythm. Jansen has experienced two separate atrial fibrillation episodes while in Denver with the Dodgers.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

