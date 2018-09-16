Dolphins-Jets Stats

Miami 7 13 0 0—20 New York 0 0 6 6—12 First Quarter

Mia_Drake 6 run (Sanders kick), 1:12.

Second Quarter

Mia_Wilson 29 pass from Tannehill (Sanders kick), 4:10.

Mia_Derby 19 pass from Tannehill (kick failed), :42.

Third Quarter

NYJ_Powell 28 pass from Darnold (kick failed), 11:51.

Fourth Quarter

NYJ_FG Myers 55, 10:06.

NYJ_FG Myers 41, 5:56.

A_77,982.

Mia NYJ First downs 18 21 Total Net Yards 257 362 Rushes-yards 31-135 19-42 Passing 122 320 Punt Returns 3-48 1-4 Kickoff Returns 1-34 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 2-31 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 17-23-0 25-41-2 Sacked-Yards Lost 4-46 3-14 Punts 6-49.2 5-52.6 Fumbles-Lost 3-2 4-1 Penalties-Yards 2-10 7-50 Time of Possession 28:25 31:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Miami, Drake 11-53, Tannehill 8-44, Gore 9-25, Wilson 2-8, Grant 1-5. New York, Crowell 12-35, Powell 5-6, Darnold 2-1.

PASSING_Miami, Tannehill 17-23-0-168. New York, Darnold 25-41-2-334.

RECEIVING_Miami, Amendola 4-32, Drake 4-17, Wilson 3-37, Grant 2-27, Stills 2-17, Derby 1-19, Gore 1-19. New York, Enunwa 7-92, Powell 5-74, Pryor 4-84, R.Anderson 3-27, Herndon 2-30, Crowell 2-4, Tomlinson 1-24, Kearse 1-(minus 1).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

