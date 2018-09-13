Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dolphins LG Sitton still ailing, WR Parker nearing a return

September 13, 2018 1:53 pm
 
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Left guard Josh Sitton was held out of his second consecutive Miami Dolphins practice Thursday, casting doubt on his availability for this weekend’s game at the New York Jets.

Sitton has been out with a shoulder issue. If Sitton cannot play, Ted Larsen would be the likely starter on Sunday for the Dolphins (1-0) against the Jets (1-0). Larsen started eight games at left guard for the Dolphins last season.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker has been practicing this week, and coach Adam Gase indicated that Parker — who has been out with a broken finger on his right hand — should be able to go against the Jets.

Gase says, “He’s itching to play.”

Parker missed Miami’s Week 1 win over Tennessee because of the finger issue.

