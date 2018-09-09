Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dovizioso wins San Marino GP; Marquez extends MotoGP lead

September 9, 2018 9:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MISANO ADRIATICO, Italy (AP) — Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso and the Ducati team won on home soil in the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, while Marc Marquez extended his lead atop the MotoGP standings.

Starting fourth, Dovizioso quickly moved up the grid then passed pole sitter Jorge Lorenzo to take the lead early on and wasn’t challenged the rest of the way.

It was Dovizioso’s third win this season and the 11th of his MotoGP career.

Lorenzo was in a tight battle with Marquez for second until he fell with two laps to go. That handed second to Marquez, while Cal Crutchlow finished third.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Lorenzo got back on his bike and finished 17th.

Marquez now leads Dovizioso by 67 points, while Valentino Rossi — who finished seventh — dropped from second to third in the standings, 70 points behind.

Francesco Bagnaia won the Moto2 race and Lorenzo Dalla Porta won the Moto3 race at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        More SEWP for you! An online chat where you can ask questions about NASA's technology products and services contract and its plans for 2019 and beyond.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|17 2018 Air, Space, & Cyber Conference
9|17 Predictive Analytics World for...
9|17 In-Person Software Adoption Training
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Combined Navy, Air Force and Marine exercises in the Philippine Sea

Today in History

1793: Washington places Capitol cornerstone