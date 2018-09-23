Listen Live Sports

Ducks-Coyotes Sum

September 23, 2018 12:07 am
 
Anaheim 0 0 1—1
Arizona 1 3 2—6

First Period_1, Arizona, Oesterle (Keller, Ekman-Larsson), 3:22 (pp).

Second Period_2, Arizona, Stepan (Grabner, Archibald), 4:51. 3, Arizona, Crouse (Keller, Cousins), 8:53. 4, Arizona, Garland (Ekman-Larsson), 15:20.

Third Period_5, Arizona, Crouse, 1:37 (pp). 6, Arizona, Klima (Bunting, Helewka), 1:48. 7, Anaheim, Silfverberg, 16:15.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 12-15-14_41. Arizona 13-11-13_37.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 0 of 3; Arizona 2 of 5.

Goalies_Anaheim, Miller 0-0-0 (37 shots-31 saves). Arizona, Raanta 0-0-0 (27-27), Hill 0-0-0 (14-13).

A_6,559 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Eric Furlatt. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Trent Knorr.

