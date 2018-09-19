Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Ducks-Sharks Sum

September 19, 2018 1:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Anaheim 0 1 0—1
San Jose 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Rodin 1 (Montour, Tropp), 4:29 (pp). 2, San Jose, Chartier 1 (Chekhovich), 7:37. 3, San Jose, Chekhovich 1 (Goodrow), 15:25.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Goodrow 1, 18:11. 5, San Jose, Goodrow 2, 19:29.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-9-7_22. San Jose 14-15-11_40.

        Insight by the Bizagi: Technology experts explore how agencies are approaching their mission systems in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Coreau 0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves), Boyle 0-0-0 (20-18). San Jose, Bibeau 0-0-0 (22-21).

T_2:18.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Bevan Mills.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|24 DC Software Testing Training Week
9|27 Foundations of Federal Business...
10|1 17th Annual Naval IT Day
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors assist in rescue of plane crash victims

Today in History

1924: Army Air Service team completes 1st circumnavigation