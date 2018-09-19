Ducks-Sharks Sum

Anaheim 0 1 0—1 San Jose 0 2 2—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Anaheim, Rodin 1 (Montour, Tropp), 4:29 (pp). 2, San Jose, Chartier 1 (Chekhovich), 7:37. 3, San Jose, Chekhovich 1 (Goodrow), 15:25.

Third Period_4, San Jose, Goodrow 1, 18:11. 5, San Jose, Goodrow 2, 19:29.

Shots on Goal_Anaheim 6-9-7_22. San Jose 14-15-11_40.

Power-play opportunities_Anaheim 1 of 3; San Jose 0 of 4.

Goalies_Anaheim, Coreau 0-0-0 (19 shots-18 saves), Boyle 0-0-0 (20-18). San Jose, Bibeau 0-0-0 (22-21).

T_2:18.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Bevan Mills.

