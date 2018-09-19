Listen Live Sports

Eagles bring back receiver Jordan Matthews

September 19, 2018 8:54 am
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed wide receiver Jordan Matthews and placed Mike Wallace on injured reserve.

Matthews played his first three seasons with the Eagles before he was traded to Buffalo in August 2017. He signed with the Patriots in April but was released during training camp.

A 2014 second-round pick from Vanderbilt, Matthews averaged 75 receptions, 891 yards and six touchdowns per season in Philadelphia. He had 25 catches for 282 yards and one TD in 10 games for Buffalo.

The Eagles (1-1) are missing top receiver Alshon Jeffery following offseason shoulder surgery. Mack Hollins and now Wallace are on IR.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

