East Carolina CB Gore taken to hospital for evaluation

September 8, 2018 6:01 pm
 
GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — East Carolina cornerback Colby Gore has been taken to the hospital for evaluation after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit while being blocked during the first half of Saturday’s game against North Carolina.

Gore was hurt when UNC tailback Antonio Williams leveled him with a hard block downfield on a pass play with 5:02 left in the second quarter. Gore lay motionless on the ground, and officials ejected Williams after a replay review of the hit.

Gore was eventually strapped to a board and carted off the field and the specific nature of his injury wasn’t detailed.

Williams, an Ohio State transfer, had run for 96 yards on six carries before the ejection.

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

