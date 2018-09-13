Listen Live Sports

Elbow issue shelves Roethlisberger for 2nd straight practice

September 13, 2018 4:27 pm
 
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger missed practice again on Thursday due to an issue with his right elbow.

The 36-year-old Roethlisberger injured the elbow on Pittsburgh’s next-to-last offensive snap in a Week 1 tie with Cleveland. He did not practice on Wednesday and second-year quarterback Josh Dobbs took all the snaps with the starters on Thursday.

Offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner declined to get into specifics about Roethlisberger’s status for Sunday’s home opener against Kansas City.

Roethlisberger downplayed the significance of the injury on Wednesday. He often does not throw on Wednesdays during the season to help keep his right arm fresh. It is unusual for him not to practice on Thursdays.

Roethlisberger has not missed a start due to injury since October 2016 when he sat out a loss to New England after undergoing a procedure on his left knee.

