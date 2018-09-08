England coach Southgate ditches trademark World Cup garment

LONDON (AP) — The England lineup hasn’t changed much since the World Cup. Gareth Southgate’s clothing has.

The coach didn’t wear his trademark vest, or waistcoat, on Saturday as England lost to Spain 2-1 in its first game since its surprising run to fourth place in Russia.

Southgate became an unlikely fashion icon by donning the garment under his suit jacket on the touchlines at the World Cup.

Sales of waistcoats soared as supporters back home in England looked to emulate the style of the man who led England to its first World Cup semifinal in 28 years.

Advertisement

England missed out on a place in the final when it lost to Croatia. Southgate’s side lost to Belgium in the third-place game.

England and Spain were playing their first game in the new UEFA Nations League.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.